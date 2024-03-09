Mavericks vs Pistons Preview: Dallas is on the road again in Detroit

The Dallas Mavericks (35-28) are on the road for a Saturday night game against the Detroit Pistons (10-52). The game will be broadcast on Bally sports Southwest and starts at the rather unusual time for Mavericks fans of 6:00 pm CST. This game is a bit of a must win for the Mavericks, they are hoping to still escape the play race in a loss to one of the worst teams in the NBA would be a massive setback. Dallas has had a day off after a convincing win against a very good Miami Heat team and hopefully they can continue with a strong performance against Detroit. Let’s get to the key things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons

WHAT: Dallas looks for their second Straight win

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena, Michigan

WHEN: 6:00 pm CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

Luka Dončić is listed as questionable on the injury report. Dereck Lively will also miss the game with what is listed as personal reasons. The Detroit Pistons are missing Quinton Grimes.

Honesrly guys, it’s amazing that I’m even getting this game thread up. I forgot that I was supposed to do this because I tend to forget towards the second half of the season, and I forgot that it was an early game. I am currently dictating this into my phone like a very, very old person using talk to text, because I am holding my baby in my other hand and wanted to get this up before the game started.

The Mavericks need to win this game. That’s all I’m going to say. Please join us after the game for the recap which is getting written by Josh so you know it’ll be smart and the stats post. Thank you for hanging out here. We always appreciate it when people comment on the game thread go Mavs.