Stats Rundown: 6 numbers to know from a record-breaking 142-124 Mavericks’ win at the Pistons

Daniel Gafford made a little bit of team history, Luka Dončić made a little bit of NBA history and the Mavericks (36-28) dealt with the Detroit Pistons (10-53) on Saturday in a 142-124 win at Little Caesar’s Arena.

After a slow start, the Mavs started to pull away in the third quarter and put the game away as the fourth quarter wore on. Luka Dončić led all scorers in the win and finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — becoming the only player in NBA history with 30-point triple-doubles in six consecutive games. Daniel Gafford also set a Mavericks franchise record in the win by going 7-of-7 from the field — giving him 19-straight makes in his last three games. That breaks a mark held by rookie center Dereck Lively and Dwight Powell who each have put together streaks of 18-straight made field goals.

There were some bumps early, but once the Mavs put together one good stretch of consistent execution on both ends of the court over a stretch of five minutes or so, the game was out of reach. Here are six key stats from the win in Detroit.

13: First-quarter points from Simone Fontecchio

In one of the more hilariously frustrating developments of the season, the Mavericks just seem to have no answers whatsoever for — checks notes — Simone Fontecchio? How many opposing role players in the history of this ridiculous team have torched the Mavs in two different uniforms in the same season? Not having the time to do the necessary research on the fly for this piece, I’ll take your answers to that bit of trivia in the comment section.

Fontecchio led all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting in 29 minutes in one of the worst losses of the year for the Mavs, 127-90 at the Utah Jazz on New Year’s Day. He picked up right where he left off on Saturday, albeit in a different color uniform, after being traded from Utah to Detroit in exchange for Kevin Knox, a future second-round pick and the rights to Gabriele Procida in a trade-deadline deal. He led all scorers in the first quarter Saturday with 13 points on 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point land.

Fontecchio hit his third on Detroit’s final possession of the first on a ridiculously difficult leaning, banking prayer that left the Mavs’ broadcast team exasperated and Dallas clinging to a 35-33 lead after one.

Fontecchio finished with 27 of the Pistons’ most annoying points on 9-of-13 shooting in the loss.

21: Second-quarter points for Luka Dončić

Another game, another slow start for the Mavs as a team and for their resident supernova. Dončić scored just five points and turned the ball over four times in the first quarter, but exploded for 21 in the second while holding onto the ball a little better and committing just one turnover in the frame. He made seven of his 11 field goal attempts in the quarter, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

But even with Dončić’s scoring outburst, Dallas had trouble separating themselves from lowly Detroit before halftime. He drove through the lane for a tough bucket inside and followed that with a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions late in the second to give the Mavs a 69-63 lead with under a minute to play before the half, and Dallas took a 69-65 lead into the break. The Pistons have been pesky recently, even against much better teams. They lost at Miami by just eight, against Cleveland by just 10, at New York by just a bucket, and against Orlando by just three points in some of their recent games.

2: Four-point play opportunities squandered by Tim Hardaway Jr.

I put this stat here more for the sheer weirdness of it than as an opportunity to tee off on Tim Hardaway Jr. and his recent stretch of poor play. I swear that’s why I did it.

Here’s another one I’ll leave to you all in the comment section. How many times has any player at all ever been fouled while shooting 3-pointers twice in the same game? And then, assuming that guys who shoot that kind of volume beyond the 3-point arc are also at least capable free-throw shooters, it’s got to be incredibly rare for a player to have two (count ‘em 2) 4-point play opportunities and to miss the accompanying free throws both times.

Hardaway is shooting better than 87 percent from the free-throw line this season but hit just 4-of-7 from the line in the win at Detroit. He hit a 30-footer late in the first quarter in Jaden Ivey’s eye hole and bricked the accompanying free throw to put the Mavs up 35-30 at the time. Kyrie Irving found him in the corner late in the third quarter, and rookie forward Marcus Sasser couldn’t stop himself from brushing up against Hardaway on his way down. After he missed the ensuing free throw, the Mavs were up 101-86 with 1:39 left in the third, and the rout Mavs fans expected was on.

Hardaway, for his part, scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half in one of his better recent games.

-16: Mavericks’ rebounding differential in an 18-point win

Here’s another weird one. The Mavericks have been a plus-rebounding team (+1.6) in their last 11 games, after losing the rebounding battle by an average of 4.1 rebounds per game in the previous 53.

But in a blowout win against one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Mavs got out-rebounded 60-44. The Pistons controlled the boards, but couldn’t match the Mavs in basically any other statistical category in the loss.

19: Consecutive made field goals from Daniel Gafford

Daniel Gafford came into the matchup in Detroit having made 12 of his last 12 field goal attempts in the Mavericks’ last two games. He made 7-of-7 and went for 16 points, 10 boards and three blocks in Tuesday’s 137-120 loss to the Indiana Pacers and hit 5-of-5 while going for 12 and 7 in Thursday’s win against the Miami Heat.

Gafford tied the Mavericks franchise record of 18-straight made field goals on a cutting dunk in traffic on a great find from Dončić with 8:33 left in the fourth. Then he broke the record for his 19th consecutive made basket on an alley-oop jam from Dončić just two minutes later that put the Mavs up 120-95.

Gafford finished with 17 points and seven boards in the win. He hasn’t missed a shot in six days.

“As long as I stay out of my head, I mean, the sky is the limit for me,” Gafford said in his postgame interview. “Day in, day out, I get more comfortable.”

6: Consecutive 30-point triple-doubles for Dončić

You could tell watching this game. Once Dončić got within range of his sixth consecutive 30-point triple-double, he wasn’t coming out until he got it. He grabbed his 10th rebound of the game on Fontecchio’s missed tip-in with 3:14 left to play to give him 39, 10 and 10 and complete the feat unequaled by any player in NBA history. Mavs coach Jason Kidd immediately called a timeout and took Dončić and his wry smile out of the game with the Mavs sitting pretty, up 128-108.

“That just shows the level he’s playing at right now,” Kidd said in his postgame press conference.

Three in a row within the current span of six straight games with 30-point triple-doubles were 37-point triple-doubles. Fun fact: only 12 players currently in the NBA have more than three of those games ever in their career. Only 13 NBA teams have more than three 37-point triple-doubles in their entire franchise history. That, my friends, is the level of greatness you are witnessing every time Dončić laces them up.

Usually, when Dončić accomplishes something like this, he’s joining Oscar Robertson as the only two players to ever do the thing in NBA history. Not even The Big O ever had six of these big boy triple-doubles in a row in his illustrious NBA career that spanned the 60s and early 70s. It was Dončić’s 16th triple-double of the year overall and the 72nd of his career.