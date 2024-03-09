Mavericks vs Pistons Recap: 3 things as Dallas takes care of business with 142-124 win against Detroit

The Dallas Mavericks easily dispatched the Detroit Pistons 142-124 Sunday night in Detroit. Luka Doncic had another 30-point triple double, his sixth straight such game, an NBA record.

Doncic finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, two blocks, and six turnovers. Not only was it his sixth straight 30-point triple double, it was his fifth straight 35-point triple double, which is also an NBA record.

Dallas started slowly, unable to shake free from Detroit in the first half. Doncic had a sloppy start with four first quarter turnovers, and the Pistons took advantage to keep the game within a few possessions throughout the first half, even taking a lead at one point early in the second quarter.

It was that second quarter when Doncic truly awoke, splashing in step-back threes and dishing dimes. Dallas led 69-65 at halftime.

After the intermission, it was all Dallas. The Mavericks continued to score at will from all parts of the floor in the second half, with Tim Hardaway Jr. coming alive. He splashed in a transition, buzzer-beating three to end the third quarter with the Mavericks up double-digits, and Dallas cruised to the end from there, with the only drama being whether Doncic would get his historic triple double.

The Mavericks have now won two in a row after losing five of their previous six and have another bad team in their radar with Chicago on Monday. After a rocky start to the post All-Star break stretch, the Mavericks have seemingly stabilized their season at just the right time. Beating an awful Detroit team doesn’t erase all the flaws, but it helps keep the Mavericks season from falling into the deep end.

Here’s what we noticed.

Luka keeps making history

Earlier this season I wrote about how Doncic keeps making the improbable look probable — and it was no different Saturday night as he notched his sixth straight 30-point triple double, and his fifth straight 35-point triple double, both league records.

It was a slow start for Doncic, as some Mavericks fans were petrified of the ghosts from last season coming around as the Mavericks and Doncic played with their food against a historically awful Pistons team that entered this game with 10 wins.

Thankfully it didn’t last long, as Doncic exploded from the second quarter on with just about every shot in his repertoire — step back left wing threes, patient pick and roll scoring at the rim, gorgeous pick and roll dimes to rim runners, outrageous cross-court passes to weakside corner shooters, you name it, Doncic did it against the Pistons.

Despite the fact that the Mavericks effort was subpar to start the game — Detroit outrebounded Dallas in the first half 29-19 despite the fact that the Mavericks rarely missed shots in the half, shooting almost 55 percent — Doncic’s ability to be perhaps the greatest offensive player in the league (OK, OK, Nikola Jokic is pretty good too) is the kind of party trick that can turn disappointing losses to ho-hum victories.

While it would be nice if the Mavericks could wallop a bad team without Doncic needing to put on his superhero cap and play 37 minutes, the Mavericks can’t be too picky with wins lately, considering how rough the Mavericks looked for the last two weeks. Doncic made sure this game was a no-doubter.

Welcome back, Tim Hardaway Jr.

It feels necessary to shout out Tim Hardaway Jr., who busted a serious slump with 17 points off the bench and four made three pointers.

The final line doesn’t look eye-popping — 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, 4-of-8 from three — it was a sight for sore eyes consider Hardaway has been shooting under 32 percent from three since the start of February. This was only the second game Hardaway has shot 45 percent or better from the floor on double-digit shot attempts since February. Hopefully this is a sign of better things to come for the Mavericks slumping sixth man.

These Mavericks are not last season’s Mavericks

When Dallas lost in blowout fashion to the Pacers again earlier this week, at the time the team’s fifth loss in the last six games, there was a general mood and vibe around the team that hadn’t been felt since last season’s failed campaign.

It was only natural for fans and some media members to question whether the Mavericks were going to have another second-half meltdown, with the Mavericks still lumbering in the play-in picture with a second-straight season of not only no chance at home court in the first round, but perhaps missing the playoffs again. It was bleak, and the Mavericks weren’t doing themselves any favors with the types of mistakes made and the body language presented.

But it was good to take a step back and realize something — every single loss in that stretch was to a good team. With the win against Detroit tonight, the Mavericks are now 20-5 against teams below .500, a remarkable improvement from last season’s horrific 15-16 record against such bad teams. While the Mavericks might not be true-blood contenders this season, they aren’t the trainwreck that was last season’s squad. This Mavericks team handles its business in games it should win, for the most part. Those 20 wins against sub-.500 teams is tied for the second-most in the Western Conference, right up there with Denver, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

No one would mistake this Mavericks team for one of those four contenders, but if an organization wants to rebound from one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, taking care of business against the bottom of the barrel is the first thing to do. You have to crawl before you can walk, so to speak. And while in the big picture it’s disappointing this Mavericks team has to relearn how to walk with Luka Doncic in his sixth season and looking better than ever, the reality of the situation just isn’t changing short-term.

Dallas has to keep winning these games. The West standings are too tight to do otherwise, and if the Mavericks were throwing away easy wins like they did last season, they’d be absolutely sunk. While the Mavericks won’t see any below .500 teams in either the play-in tournament or the first round of the playoffs, the Mavericks have to get there first, which wasn’t a guarantee after what happened last season. A year ago it felt not only like the Mavericks fell off the track, but didn’t even know which direction to go in. Now the team seems aligned and going forward. It’s not much, but it’s progress. That’s all that’s needed for now.