Mavs YouTube RoundUp: Calm Before the Storm Edition

With the end of the regular season in sight, the RoundUp is bracing for a dramatic first-round playoff matchup of Clips vs Mavs, part three. This time, no KP sulking in the corner. This time, no pre-revelatory Brunson played off the floor, and no Boban starting at center. Dallas will enter the likely matchup this time around with the best squad Luka Doncic has ever brought to the party and fresh off his best season. The stars have aligned since that second thumping from the Pacers in a near dream-like sequence.

The juxtaposition of wincing on lottery day at the idea of a ping pong ball bouncing the Knicks' way and conveying the pick that is now Dereck Lively II versus hoping his leg gets right before the playoffs arrive shows what a whirlwind - and a bit of a fun blur - this regular season turned out to be.

Let’s begin this installment with our editors here at MavsMoneyBall, as Kirk and Josh defer on deep discussion on a mostly meaningless win in Charlotte and instead focus on big-picture topics.

Jason Timpf highlights the importance of Kyrie Irving’s footwork versus the Houston Rockets.

If ESPN gave Kenny a contract extension and let Stephen A Smith walk into the sunset, First Take’s time slot would be better off for it.

Tim Legler is one of the best and fairest NBA analysts. Why? Because he (actually) watches games, gives agenda-free analysis, and is not hyperbolic for the sake of it like so many hot-take artists. His breakdown of the Mavericks is worth your time, full stop.

This video from Thinking Basketball attempts to understand why Luka Doncic’s plus-minus stats of the last 5+ years do not correlate with his statistical production.

This video is a redraft of 2018 - yet the thumbnail has the RoundUp so grateful that the Phoenix Suns were “underwhelmed” by the rumored offer the Mavericks made for Ayton. Bullet dodged.

Sometimes we get lost in a Mavericks bubble if all we do is consume Mavericks-related media and supplement it with a little national coverage here and there. Here is an episode of Locked On Clippers to some insight into what fans in LA are thinking about this looming playoff series.

All too often, we forget the human element. The team we follow trades for a player and we want to be as easy as plugging in their stats. Sometimes it takes time for the brew to percolate. In Kyrie Irving’s case, this seems to be the most love he has felt from a franchise and locker room in years and perhaps ever. Being loved, understood, and accepted - not to mention healthy - is, perhaps, all he needed. It is a simple thing, sure, but never easy to find and not something one should ever take for granted once it is found.

Is the corner three the easiest shot from deep? Do the percentages that say that is the case mislead instead of inform?

Our friend Nick at Locked On Mavericks checks off the reasons why this superstar duo is working when so many said it would not.

If you watch one video and ruminate on it for a few days, let it be this one.

A world-class YouTube thumbnail if the RoundUp has ever seen one.

Maverick fans would like to see a locker room celebration a few more times this year.