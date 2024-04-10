Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat

The Mavericks are looking for their fifth straight victory Wednesday when they play an old rival in Miami. Dallas just clinched a playoff spot and Miami is fighting to do the same. The Mavericks match up well against the Heat and should be able to grind out a gritty win before the come home to face Detroit Friday.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 10th, 2024; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -3 (-108)

O/U 214

Mavs ML: -142

Odds up to date as of 11:00 AM CST from DraftKings

Dallas is 5-2 in their last seven games against the Heat. The Mavericks are a better team and the money line for Dallas should really be closer to -200. Take Dallas to win at -142.

Player Props

Bam Adebayo under 29.5 points + rebounds (-120)

Luka Doncic over 9.5 assists (-110)

Bam has a bad matchup against the Mavericks, even without Dereck Lively. He only had 14 points and nine rebounds in their matchup a month ago, and he should have a similar output tonight.

Doncic had 11 assists in their last meeting and 10 last night in Charlotte. He will almost certainly be forced to give the ball up, as Miami has defended him well. He should be finding teammates all night.

Play of the Day

Over 214 points (-108)

In the last three seasons, Dallas has only scored less than 110 points one time against the Heat. On the second night of back-to-backs this year, they have only scored less than 110 one time as well. If they get at least 110 that would put the point total over as Miami would be implied at least 107 points with the current spread. Take the over on 214 points.