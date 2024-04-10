Luka Doncic sets Mavericks single-season points record against the Hornets

Luka Doncic set the single-season Mavericks record for points scored Tuesday night in the win against the Charlotte Hornets, dropping a game-high 39 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Doncic broke the previous record of 2,330 points scored by Mark Aguirre back in the 1983-84 season. After Doncic’s huge night in Charlotte, he sits at 2,341 points with three games left.

It didn’t take long for Doncic to hone in on the record Tuesday, as he exploded for 21 points in the opening quarter. Doncic drilled five three pointers, most of the step-back variety, toying with Hornets defenders on the perimeter all night. Doncic ended up 13-of-25 from the field and 8-of-17 from three.

Doncic has already wrapped up the NBA scoring title as well, as he currently averages 33.9 points per game, well-ahead of second place Giannis Antetokounmpo (Joel’ Embiid would be the scoring champ this season if not for injury, as his 34.8 points per game no longer qualifies due to how many games he’s missed).

The three pointer has been the biggest boon to Doncic’s arsenal this season. While Doncic has always been known for his long range highlights, until this season he hasn’t actually been very efficient with them. Doncic has made 280 threes this season, second most in the league, while shooting a career-high 38.4 percent. Entering this season, Doncic’s career average from three was 33.8 percent.

It remains to be seen how much Doncic will play in these final three games as the Mavericks have almost locked in their seeding in the Western Conference, but he is expected to play tonight against the Miami Heat.