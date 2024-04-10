Mavericks vs Heat Preview: Dallas visits Miami

The Dallas Mavericks (49-30) continue with the stretch run of games in the regular season with a match-up on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat (44-35). For some reason, this game is on ESPN, starting at 6:30 pm. Both teams are coming off a Tuesday night game, with Dallas running away with one against the Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, the Heat had to take Atlanta to double overtime last night to secure a win. Let’s get to the other things:

Injury report might be a little weird, with NBA teams getting more leeway to report on the second night of a back-to-back. Dallas has Josh Green at questionable, an upgrade from last night’s doubtful, and Dereck Lively as out. No one else is on the report for the Mavericks. Miami has a longer reporting list, but most of the players listed are probable. Josh Richardson is out for the year, Duncan Robinson is out, and Terry Rozier is listed as questionable. This could all change, I’m writing this at 4:00 pm CST.

The Mavericks are all but locked into the five seed so it’s really a question of what do they need to accomplish in these final three games. Maybe we’ll see some weird line ups and more minutes for lesser played guys.

After the game, expect the usual content in the form of recap and stats post.