2 thoughts from a Dallas Mavericks win against the Miami Heat, 111-92

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat Wednesday night, winning 111-92. Both teams were on the second night of a back-to-back, and it showed at times. The Mavericks had to travel south from Charlotte after beating the Hornets, and the Heat played two overtime quarters on Tuesday night.

The game meant more for Miami than Dallas, as the Heat are still within reach of the seventh seed in the East, which would give them home court advantage in the play-in tournament. The Mavericks, meanwhile, had a little less to play for in the game. They still have a chance to grab the fourth seed, but will likely cede homecourt advantage to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. They can’t finish worse than fifth, however, with this win.

Dallas came out looking like a team on two days’ rest rather than a back-to-back. Luka Doncic had an extremely normal start, which means he was playing with fire coming off his fingertips. But he quickly collected three fouls in the first quarter (not an error, that actually happened) and had to sit. It didn’t matter, though, because Kyrie Irving picked up where Doncic left off. Neither could miss, and they combined for 40 points in the first half. The Heat really don’t have the offensive firepower to compete with something like that, so at halftime, the Mavericks led 69-47.

The back-to-back started to take its toll on Dallas in the second half. They stopped attacking the paint, and instead settled for jump shots. They didn’t fall, which allowed Miami to get back into the game, cutting the Mavericks’ lead to just eight points in the third. But the Heat just didn’t have enough offense to keep up with Dallas, even if the Mavericks were fading in the second half. The Mavericks pulled away in the fourth and the Heat never threatened again.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 29 points, and just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and nine assists. Kyrie Irving scored 25. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 21 points.

Here are two thoughts from the game:

The Mavericks’ offensive firepower is too much for most teams

Here’s the thing—you have to be either stout on defense or electric on offense to keep up with the Mavericks. Doncic and Irving are just too good offensively for an opponent to be just okay on one end of the court and hope to win. The Mavericks’ backcourt duo don’t make mistakes and even on an off night hit enough shots to break opponents’ defense.

If teams sell out to stop Doncic and Irving, they both excel at passing, and can find the weak spot in the defense quickly. Teams either have to be stifling on defense to slow this Dallas team down, or be just as good offensively to keep up. There’s very few teams that fit the description, especially at the bottom of the East playoff bracket.

The Mavericks shutdown the paint

Part of the reason the Heat never got anything going, despite shooting well from deep, is that the Mavericks were nasty in the paint on defense. Miami is middle of the pack when it comes to 3-point shooting, so they need easy baskets near the rim to really be effective. Dallas wouldn’t let it happen. The Heat were only 6-of-12 on shots at the rim, and 12-of-31 in the paint, outside of the restricted area. The Mavericks only allowed 36 points in the paint tonight. That’s how a team can survive only shooting 34 percent from behind the arc when their opponent shot 45 percent.