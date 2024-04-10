Stats Rundown: 3 numbers to know from the Mavericks dominant win against the Heat

The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Miami Heat Wednesday night in Miami, racing to a 111-92 victory. Luka Doncic led all scorers with 29 points, while Kyrie Irving chipped in an efficient 25.

Dallas started strong, building a 25-point lead in the first half and then went on cruise control in the second half, fending off a brief Miami rally near the start of the fourth quarter. The Mavericks won this one with defense, holding the Heat to 40.7 percent shooting and only 36 points in the paint.

With the win, the Mavericks clinched the Southwest Division title, the fifth seed, and the team’s second 50-win season in three years under coach Jason Kidd. Dallas is now locked into the 4-5 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, so the Mavericks can likely rest some key players in one of the final two games of the season if the team wants to. The Mavericks have done their job in the regular season, avoiding the play-in and securing a playoff spot after last season’s embarrassing 11th place finish. The Mavericks are back!

50%: Heat’s shooting in the restricted area

Dallas has been a terror for teams in the paint during this winning run after the trade deadline, thanks to the two tower duo of Daniel Gafford and Dererck Lively, and support from Derrick Jones Jr., Maxi Kleber, and PJ Washington.

While Lively was still out with a knee injury, Gafford, Kleber, Washington, and Jones all had stellar defensive games, thwarting a Heat player almost at every opportunity. The Mavericks defense basically allows some open threes every now and then (the Heat were 6-of-11 on corner threes), but in return the Mavericks have locked down the paint. It’s been an effective strategy, as even though three is greater than two, a layup is the best shot in basketball and the Mavericks have basically eliminated that from other team’s shot diet.

16: Combined steals and blocks for the Mavericks

Dallas is locking down the paint in part for all the splash plays the team has been making this season. Against the Heat, the Mavericks had eight steals and eight blocks, with the starters accounting for 13 of those splash defensive plays.

Daniel Gafford led the way with three blocks, while Jones, Washington, and Kyrie Irving each had two steals. If the Mavericks weren’t blocking shots at the rim, they were digging down on help rotations and stripping the ball from Heat players as they attempted to drive toward the basket.

10-of-15: Kyrie Irving’s shooting from the floor

Irving has been dynamite all season, but he was particularly effective against the Heat. He only finished with 25 points because the Mavericks didn’t shoot a lot of free throws, but he was ultra efficient, going 10-of-15 from the floor and 5-of-8 from three.

Luka Doncic picked up three early fouls in the first quarter, and Irving played extended stretches in the first half without his superstar teammate. Dallas thrived despite Doncic sitting on the bench, with Irving scoring 21 points in the first half on 8-of-11 shooting. A lot of those makes were pure buckets too, as the Heat’s defense tried to force the Mavericks into isolation ball. Thankfully Irving is spectacular in 1-on-1 scenarios and he roasted just about every Heat defender who tried to guard him.