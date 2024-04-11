How Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić are bringing out the best in each other’s leadership

You can gather a group of good basketball players and call it a team. You can even gather a group of great basketball players and call it a superteam.

But if you want to win down the stretch and in clutch and under pressure, you need leadership. And finally, 25-year-old Luka Dončić, who has carried the biggest load offensively for this team for years, doesn’t need to shoulder all of the pressure to lead by himself anymore.

Ideally, a contending team needs a veteran, who’s been there before. Someone, who’s played in a game seven, maybe even made a game-winner and hopefully someone who knows what it takes to win a ring.

And what do you know, Kyrie Irving really lives up to all of it - and the Dallas Mavericks are now reaping the benefits of his experience, leadership and exceptional mentorship as a locked-in competitor. All this, on top of being a very valuable contributor on the floor as well, remaining one of the best ball-handlers and scorers in the league.

This moment right after the P.J. Washington game-winner against Golden State last week illustrates everything Kyrie Irving is about right now.

WATCH THIS: after PJ's huge bucket puts them up, watch Kyrie repeatedly saying "One STOP"#Leadership pic.twitter.com/QX6vslA9lM — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) April 6, 2024

Instead of cheering and celebrating the bucket, Kyrie gestured to everyone on the court “one more stop!” repeatedly. There was about four seconds left, and Kyrie knew that Golden State doesn’t need more than that to get a good shot off. It’s a championship team, they’ve done it before, you cannot sleep on them and assume you’ve won. One more stop before we celebrate.

Leadership is not just telling people what to do. It’s leading with your actions and being someone who the group wants to follow. Leading is caring about your teammates and believing in the best in them, setting the tone for behavior, accountability and trust.

Kyrie just did that. He showed everybody that winning means being locked in until the last second. He showed them how a winning team acts.

It cannot be underestimated how much of a winning mentality is made up of veterans and players who were taught by the best themselves.

In Madrid, Luka Dončić had Rudy Fernandez and Sergio Llull, two of the best leaders and mentors in basketball, to teach him. In Dallas, Luka has mostly been on his own trying to figure it out. Maybe inspired by the great on-court leaders Fernandez and Llull, and off-court leaders like his coach Pablo Laso.

But Kyrie’s arrival has freed up Luka to focus on dominating on the court. And because Luka carries most of the on-court pressure, including the spotlight and media attention, Kyrie is free to be more of a team leader, backing up Luka and really stepping up where he shines - and finds deep meaning - with people and in relationships. And without the added pressure to be in the spotlight constantly.

After the win against the Houston Rockets in overtime last Sunday, Kyrie and Luka embraced each other in a show of relief and emotion. Perhaps that’s the best illustration yet of the connection these two have built, how they appreciate, trust and rely on each other and bring out the best in each other, as well. Then embracing Derrick Jones Jr and encouraging the team to join them afterward in a show of great team vibes.

That OT win was so much fun. There's plenty of great stats to discuss but this moment of Luka and Kyrie walking arm in arm together and the team coming together at the end is one of the best things I've seen. It's a special group who play for each other and you love to see that! pic.twitter.com/BWTXpjcPr4 — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) April 8, 2024

Kyrie understands that for a group of people to work together, they have to care about each other. For a group to stay together and have each other’s backs for 82 games - plus playoffs - they have to like each other.

As much as there’s a business aspect to the sport, players are not robots. They’re not pieces in a computer game to switch around and just expect the same outcome. They’re affected by each other and their performance is affected by how they get along as a group. I know, because I’ve been there as a player.

No matter how much they’re paid, these players are people. And people need friendships, support and encouragement to thrive and succeed. Any group does - but especially one that wants to accomplish extraordinary things.

And while Kyrie takes care of people, including Luka, he provides a steady hand and a balanced presence on the court, which is needed in a relatively inexperienced, hungry team.

Like Luka said Tuesday: “Having Kyrie here has been a blessing, man. On the court, everybody knows what kind of player he is. Off the court, he helps me a lot. Not just me, the whole team. He knows how to win the championship.”

Luka Dončić: “Having Kyrie here has been a blessing man. On the court, everybody knows what kind of player he is. Off the court, he helps me a lot. Not just me, the whole team. He knows how to win the championship. He's a very humble guy, great guy…been a blessing to be w/ him.” pic.twitter.com/qxeXFG4aOk — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) April 10, 2024

And what makes this even more interesting, is the fact that as Luka and Kyrie are connecting off the court, in leadership and as friends, their chemistry on the court has been more and more fascinating to watch. Like this play against the Hornets Tuesday:

Not surprising. When two players are in sync off the court and has trust, magic can happen on the floor. And while Luka and Kyrie look like a top tier duo these days on the court, it’s that off-court friendship and trust they’ve built that is really the foundation for the flashy plays.

As they show the world how they are actually working as a duo, they’re becoming the perfect complement to each other in leadership, as well. One can focus on his on-court performance better because he has less pressure to lead, and one can lead better because he has less pressure to perform. The two of them making Dallas Mavericks leadership as much of a contender, as the team is looking right now.

These columns and features used to be called Basketball Feelings. They have now changed name to Beyond Basketball. Find more of them here.