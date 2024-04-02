SB Reacts: Who do you want the Mavericks to play?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re nearly at the end of the regular season. The Mavericks are all but locked in to a Play-In/Playoff spot, so with that in mind it’s worth considering who you would WANT to play in the first round. Depending on the day, there’s a different team at the top of the West every few days. The Timberwolves would be a fun match up of size on size and Minnesota demolished the Mavericks to open the year in pre-season

The Thunder are great and styles make fights, so seeing how the huge Mavericks match up with the depth of Oklahoma City would be fantastic. The Mavericks and Nuggets would be amazing, no explanation needed. But the Clippers... Luka finally taking down the Clippers seems right to me.

Also, while we’re here, do we even think Dallas can get to the 4th seed!?

