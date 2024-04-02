Luka Doncic wins another NBA Player of the Month award

Luka Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for the games played in the month of March, the NBA announced Tuesday afternoon.

This is Doncic’s second consecutive Player of the Month honor, winning the award for February. He’s the first Mavericks player in franchise history to win the award in back-to-back months and joins Dirk Nowitzki as the only Maverick to win the award twice in the same season (Nowtizki did it twice back in the 2004-2005 season).

In total, this is Doncic’s fifth Player of the Month award, one shy of Nowitzki’s franchise record of six.

Doncic secured the honor for March after an outrageous stretch of 14 games, where the Mavericks went 11-3 in the games Doncic played while Doncic averaged a 30-point triple-double: 32.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists per game on 47/38.1/78.1 shooting splits. Doncic only had one game under 20 points (18 in a win against San Antonio) and hit a month-high mark of 47 in a blowout win against the in-state rival Houston Rockets on Sunday.

It was a massive month for both Doncic and the Mavericks, who have won 11 of their past 12 games. That stretch has pushed the Mavericks into the fifth seed of the Western Conference, with a puncher’s chance at catching the Los Angeles Clippers for fourth, granting home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Doncic begins a chance at a threepeat of the award tonight against the Golden State Warriors.