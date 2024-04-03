Stats Rundown: 5 numbers to know as the Mavericks’ seven-game win streak ends at Golden State

The Dallas Mavericks’ seven-game win streak came to a screeching halt on Tuesday when Dallas dropped a close one to the Golden State Warriors, 104-100 at the Chase Center.

Luka Dončić led the Mavs (45-30) with yet another triple-double, his 20th of the year, and finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Kyrie Irving added 27 points and three steals, but the duo turned the ball over nine times as well.

The Warriors (40-34) featured a much more balanced attack, with Andrew Wiggins leading Golden State with 23 points and five more Warriors reaching double figures in the win. They outscored the Mavericks by 13 points in the nine minutes that Dončić was not on the floor.

19-0: Mavericks’ run over second and third quarters

Steph Curry pulled up for a jumper to give him 11 points with just over three minutes left in the first half and put the Warriors up 49-36. And finally, the Mavericks offense showed signs of life. Dante Exum found Dončić on the ensuing possession for a step-back 3-ball to bring the Mavs back within 10. Then with 1:21 left before the break, Irving pulled up for a 3-pointer of his own that cut the Golden State lead to 49-44.

Dončić returned the favor and passed up another 3-ball in exchange for a better long-range look for Exum with 14 seconds left in the half. It was pure, and Dallas went into the break tied, 49-49. The Mavs’ first two possessions out of halftime ended in 3-pointers from Irving and Dončić, and what was a 13-point deficit late in the second had turned into a six-point advantage.

Dallas went 5-for-6 from 3-point range in that five-minute stretch of game time.

19-6: Golden State run to end third quarter

But in the non-Luka minutes, Mavs coach Jason Kidd decided to play a lineup that featured Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy all on the floor at the same time and sat on his hands and watched as the Warriors dominated the last five minutes of the third to the tune of 19-6 to close out the quarter.

P.J. Washington’s dunk through the lane assisted by Dončić put the Mavs up 68-61 with 5:42 left in the third, but less than a minute later the Warriors were back within a bucket after a 3-pointer from Moses Moody and a drive through the lane from Wiggins. Moody tied the game, 71-71, on another 3-pointer with 3:07 left in the third. Golden State took the lead back on a runner and a 3-ball from Chris Paul with just over a minute remaining in the frame. The Warriors took an 80-74 lead into the fourth then just played smarter than the Mavs did down the stretch to extend that lead.

2: Goal-tending calls against the Mavs in clutch time

But the Mavs put together another 11-2 run of their own to claw back to within two points, down 92-90 with 5:45 left in the game. And you know what that means — yet another clutch opportunity for the Mavs, who came into the game with the NBA’s best record in clutch games this year. But the Warriors are no strangers to clutch time, either — they’ve played in the most clutch games in the NBA this year.

And in the final two-plus minutes, the Warriors just executed better than the Mavs did this time. A couple of bad defensive rotations that ended in goal-tending calls on Gafford and Washington didn’t help matters at all. Irving and Washington nailed 3-pointers in the game’s final minute to keep the Mavs within striking distance, but it just wasn’t enough.

15: Mavericks turnovers through three quarters

The Mavericks turned the ball over five times in the first and six more in the second quarter on their way to 15 turnovers for the game (all in the first three quarters). Dallas came into the game fourth in the NBA at just 12.2 turnovers per game and finally cleaned things up in the fourth quarter as they tried to claw their way back into the lead.

The Golden State defense did a better job than most teams against the Mavs’ pick-and-roll sets, especially since Feb. 5, when the Mavs have put together their 19-6 run before Tuesday’s latest loss. When Dallas countered with a look featuring Daniel Gafford on the high post, the Warriors had an answer for that as well.

Despite another 30-point triple-double, Dončić got careless at times with his entry passes into the lane and turned the ball over five times on the night. Irving added four of his own.

13: Bench points without Lively

The Mavs’ first bench points of the game came with 10 minutes left in the second quarter when Jaden Hardy hit a wide-open 3-point attempt from the left wing to put Dallas up 32-28. In the next five minutes and change, the Warriors went on a 17-2 run to move in front 42-34, while the Mavericks’ offense turned the ball over and put up shots that were either ill-advised or hurried at the end of the shot clock.

It was made clear Tuesday that even though Dereck Lively II isn’t a big-time scoring threat in his rookie season, the bench unit just has no juice when he’s not in the lineup. Kidd told the press before the game that Lively could be out up to two weeks with a knee injury.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd says rookie center Dereck Lively (right knee soreness) could be out two weeks. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 3, 2024

Nico Harrison later clarified that prognosis, calling it “preliminary,” and noted that Lively would be reevaluated on Wednesday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

I’m told that Kidd’s “up to two weeks” timeframe on Lively is a preliminary estimate. Nico Harrison tells me Lively will be examined when Mavs return to Dallas tomorrow and more will be determined then. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) April 3, 2024

The Mavs’ bench scored just five more points before halftime, for a total of eight through two quarters. In the second half, the bench contributed just five more points — no help whatsoever on the offensive end. The Warriors’ bench outscored the Mavs’ bench by a ridiculous 39-13 margin when it was all said and done.

That’s simply not going to get it done. Someone has got to help Dončić and Irving, and even on a night when Washington scored 20 points, it always felt like the Mavs were lacking scoring punch for long stretches at a time. Whether it was due to missed shots (the bench shot 5-of-17) or careless turnovers, this has got to be fixed.

This is a big concern with just seven games left in the regular season and the Mavericks now tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for fifth place in the Western Conference.