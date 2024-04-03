Mavericks vs Warriors Recap: 3 things after Dallas falls to Golden State 104-100

All good things, unfortunately, must come to an end. And they did tonight as the Mavericks had their seven-game win streak broken by the Warriors Tuesday night in San Francisco, 104-100.

It’s something of a missed opportunity for Dallas as the team sitting ahead of them in the four seed, the LA Clippers, got beat up by the Kings earlier in the night. So, while Dallas didn’t lose any ground, the odds of grabbing home court took a hit with this loss.

This game marked the end of a five-game road trip, so hopefully getting back home for the next three and sleeping in their beds recharges the team a bit to close out the season with another win streak.

Fits and starts

No matter how out of sorts Dallas looked at times in this game, they still showed just how potent they can become at the drop of a hat, even during some sloppy play from Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. (The pair combined for nine turnovers in the game, many of which came early.)

Still, Dallas strung together a 19-0 run from the end of the second quarter and into the third that erased a 13-point Warriors lead. The third also featured a 7-0 run from Dallas that gave them a seven-point lead.

Golden State had an answer for every Dallas push, though. It was a good game that came down to a few possessions in the clutch, but Dallas just didn’t seem to have the offensive sustain to allow them to take and maintain a lead. Every run was followed by a lull where the Warriors undid any good Dalla was able to accomplish.

Cold in the clutch

Dallas has been the NBA’s best clutch team this season, and with the score knotted at 92 all with 4:28 to go, it seemed like the Mavericks had the Warriors right where they wanted them. What followed, though, was a three-and-a-half-minute scoring drought that allowed Golden State to build an eight-point cushion that Dallas just didn’t have enough time to chip away.

Bench beatdown

Just as it seemed Dallas had finally found a rotation they could count on, they found themselves without Dereck Lively, a key part of their bench and continuity at the center spot. Dwight Powell got some run, and Maxi Kleber absorbed some minutes at the five, but it just didn’t pack the same punch as having Lively and his huge wingspan available for lobs. The Golden State bench outscored Dallas’ bench unit 39-13 — by far the most lopsided number in the game.

Missing Lively also may have contributed to some wonky lineups we saw tonight, like the Tim Hardaway Jr., Kyrie Irving, Jaden Hardy three-guard unit that was on the floor to close the third quarter (and give up a run to the Warriors.)

Also, in games this close, it hurts to look at a four-point loss and see four missed free throws from Dallas. Dallas was 7-for-11, so not bad, but not perfect, which is what the Warriors were from the line tonight going 7-for-7.