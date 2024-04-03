3 things to watch for when the Mavericks host the Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks (45-30) finally return home after a grueling but successful road trip and play host to the Atlanta Hawks (36-40) Thursday night for 6:30 PM tip on WFAA. This first night of a back-to-back is part of a mad dash to the end of the season, where the Mavericks are fighting to secure a guaranteed playoff spot in the West, while the Hawks try to inch their way into the 9th spot in the East.

The Mavericks have been the hottest team in the league over the last month, going 11-2 since early March, including a seven-game win streak that was snapped Tuesday night in a physical battle against the Golden State Warriors. Now they return home for three straight, with an opportunity to create some distance from the teams hot on their heels. Here are a few things we’ll be keeping eyes on Thursday against the Hawks.

Center support

Head Coach Jason Kidd shared with media prior to Tuesday’s game that center Dereck Lively II could be out up to two weeks as he recovers from a recent knee injury. Even with no setbacks Lively’s timetable likely keeps him out the rest of the regular season. And while the Mavericks aren’t in as sticky a situation as they were pre-trade deadline, the rookie big man’s absence was immediately felt against the Warriors.

Golden State, even in their aging state, still are capable of smart physical defense and they disrupted everything around the basket Tuesday. Daniel Gafford had a tough go of it, and without Lively to lend support there was little to counter with in the post — as a scorer, rebounder, and passer. The backup duo of Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell combined for zero points, six rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes. Powell was -8 in nine minutes.

Not all teams will have the system and personnel to do what the Warriors did to the Mavericks interior play. But while Lively is out Kidd will need to get creative in how those minutes are filled.

Lowering the score

Over the last 11 games the Mavericks have held opponents to 107 points or less, including their losses to the Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is a considerable improvement from their season average of giving up 116.1 points per game. For reference, that mark over the course of the year would rank them third in the league.

The Hawks rank fifth in the league this season, just ahead of Dallas, at 119.1 points per game. That number has dropped considerably since the absence of Trae Young, who hasn’t played since February 23 for the Hawks as he deals with a torn ligament in his finger. But Atlanta, averaging just shy of 113 points over those 20 games, are still 12-8. That record is likely thanks to an improved defense without Young, as the Hawks have gone from 27th to 15th in the league in Defensive-rating over that time. The Mavericks, for their part, moved from 19th to 16th in that span.

The Mavericks have found success of late by playing physical defense. It will be on them to regain some of that composure after a bruising loss in the bay.

Never giving ground

The Mavericks are an impressive 23-4 against teams below .500 this season. They’ve rarely coughed up silly losses, a significant step from last season. This should be a get it right game. There was no shame in dropping the game to the Warriors, especially after the resiliency they showed to close out the game.

But it will be important for the Mavericks to bounce back — especially with the Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back, and the Mavericks facing the Warriors again on Friday. And if it requires them to play close, the Mavericks 21-9) have the second best win percentage in the league in clutch situations. Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors was just their ninth loss this season in the clutch. The Hawks are 21-23, just 17th in the league.

How to watch

Tip-off is set for 6:30 PM CT and can be watched locally on WFAA.