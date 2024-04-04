The list of complaints against Luka Dončić was long last season - he’s improved on every single point

Luka Dončić needs to take his health more seriously. Improve his conditioning and stay in shape. He needs to bring a better attitude and better body language, and be more of a leader. And if he could complain less he would be taken more seriously.

These are just some of the things people (including myself) have been asking for Luka Dončić to improve over the last years.

It came to a high last year, when Luka started the NBA season in great shape, but somehow played his way out of shape. That’s not what happened, of course, but it’s the funny take and the narrative that people, who don’t like nuance (boring!) would like us to believe.

What happened was that Luka Dončić had a team around him that just wasn’t good enough to compete, and he still wanted to compete, and so he had to (over)compensate. And that always comes back to haunt you. After a few months of hero ball, he got hit with one stress injury after another and the mental load was getting to him as well.

Things needed to change, and they did. It seemed that both Luka and the Mavericks realized that the situation was unsustainable and something had to happen to improve it sooner rather than later. The roster around Luka started to improve and help was on the way, slowly but steadily. Kyrie Irving arrived, and both as help on the court and to help shoulder the mental aspect of leadership, Kyrie made an impression.

At the trade deadline, the two big additions in Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington seemed to shake some pieces into place and the team now both had options and depth. They played sustainable basketball all of a sudden.

But before this, Luka Dončić had clearly made a decision to change some things himself. After a disappointing close to last season and with probably the longest summer break he’s ever had ahead of him, he made some changes to his normal summer routine that have turned out to make all the difference.

Instead of taking periods of time off completely, he invited his trainer Anže Maček on vacation with him and his family in an effort to make sure he got in the best shape possible over the summer - and remained in shape. Both as preparation for the upcoming World Cup in August, for the NBA season and for injury prevention down the stretch.

Over the summer, it became very clear, very fast that Luka had spent his working out and taking himself and his health seriously. He looked like a different person, a stronger version of himself, and that showed on the court.

Luka also said in the press conference earlier today that he doesn't follow photos of his body online, but he says he does feel better this year and it shows that Anže (his personal trainer) pushed him hard.

“Shortly after his arrival from Dallas [to Slovenia after last NBA season], we had a frank conversation. We realized that the time we have at our disposal is a great advantage. I told him that he can silence all negative and malicious comments for good this summer,” Anže Maček said.

“We don’t work so that it shows in photos. He will have to show good fitness on the court and maintain it. Even in the USA, he will have to make sure that there are no drops in physical fitness. Therefore, a lot of work awaits him even after the end of the national team campaign. He will have to maintain the way of life he built in Slovenia,” Anže said back in august 2023.

Since then, the team has hired him in a personal trainer role to support Luka, which again is paying off now.

But deciding to take his health seriously this summer was just the first step on the path of positive change for Luka Dončić this year. Looking through my columns from last season, in March 2023 (during a very hard time for Mavs fans, if you remember), I wrote a column titled: This is what Luka Dončić needs to do to reach the next level.

This was the list I made one year ago:

Try harder on defense Complaining Leadership Ask to be coached Motivation

And Luka has simply improved on all points. Let’s go through the list. If we start from the top, his defensive effort is up, and sometimes even very good, especially on isolation and post-defense. He’s made sure, along with Kyrie Irving, to make a point out of diving for loose balls and his active hands and ability to read defenses helps him get a good amount of steals (averaging 1.5 per game this season).

Of course having more help on offense with Kyrie, Dante Exum, Lively and the new guys Gafford and Washington certainly makes it easier. He simply does not have to carry the whole offense anymore, and that leaves energy for defense. But the move to get in shape and stay in shape this summer started a positive development like rings in the water.

I’m convinced that being in better shape leads to better shooting, and Luka Dončić is having one heck of a shooting year, averaging 38.1 percent this season, compared to his career average of 34.7. With more air, you’re able to be more precise and have energy for the tricky, contested shots, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing this year.

Luka’s complaining to the referees is clearly down. Almost every media person and talking head will say the same. Whether it’s because he’s generally less frustrated with an improved roster, because better conditioning makes him less frustrated, or because he’s worked on his mental attitude and dealing with his temper - or perhaps that Kyrie’s had a calming effect on him, making him feel like he doesn’t have to fight every battle alone - is unsure.

But I tend to think it may be a mix of it all, plus the addition of maturity he’s gone through, after a hard last season and becoming a dad in December.

All in all, he’s been dealing with adversity much better, he’s talking to referees, not balking at them, he even puts his hand up on most occasions when he knows he fouled (a good idea to show refs cooperation), and he hasn’t really lost his temper very much. He’s in control to an extent we haven’t seen before.

Leadership can be a lot of things, and a leader is not just the best player on a team. Leadership is showing the way when things are tough, coming into every game with a positive attitude and taking the battles when it matters. Luka had issues being consistent on some of these points previously, but once again, he’s improved on every single one.

Add to that, he’s been involving new teammates in an extraordinary way, and encouraging and supporting the younger guys.

When I wrote about him needing to ask to be coached, I was very tired of seeing the same iso play, stagnant offense and same pick and rolls. Role players only used as spot up shooters and Luka hero ball in slow motion.

The Mavericks’ play has been optimized since and during this season to add pace, then more dynamic plays with added athleticism. And Luka has embraced it all, he obviously never wanted to play slow and iso - he was forced to. That’s clear now. Whether he asked for it along with Kyrie or it happened by itself because of the changing roster, is insignificant. Dallas is now a more dynamic team with a lot of options and depth.

Finding motivation has not really been a problem this year, it seems, either. Recently, he has made it about the trash talkers more than the refs and opponents. And that’s healthy. He’s the kind of competitive player, like Michael Jordan, who needs a reason to get up to some games, and I suggested they hire a trash talker to fill the role. I was just kidding, but Luka’s managed to find motivation along the way to remain engaged in most games this season. Now, when every game matters and as the postseason is getting closer, it’s easier. Luka has solved that one too.

The frustration many of us had with the generational talent of Luka Dončić just not taking the necessary steps to fulfill his potential has kind of evaporated. He’s done everything we asked of him. He’s embraced the hard things like staying in shape, made sure to do the easy things, like having better body language, and it’s all paying off right now.

Whether he wins MVP or not this season, he has forced people to take him seriously. Finally his play gets the attention it deserves, rather than all the other stuff overshadowing the fact that he’s the best basketball player in the world on most nights.

Ultimately, these improvements come down to the changes he made this summer. He decided to take himself seriously by taking his mental health and conditioning seriously, and thereby he forced everyone else to do the same.

