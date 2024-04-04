Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

Dallas is coming off their first loss in eight games as they head home to Dallas. They face a team in Atlanta that does not have much hope for a postseason run but can still put up a fight on any given night. The Mavericks need this win much more than Atlanta does, and they need to show that.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks Atlanta Hawks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Thursday, April 4th, 2024; 6:30 p.m. CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -12 (-108)

O/U 228

Mavs ML: -700

Odds up to date as of 12:30 p.m. CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks defense has been incredible as of late. They have not allowed a team to score more than 107 points since mid-March. Despite this, the over is just too enticing not to take. These teams have not combined for less than 252 points in over two years, and they will get 229 tonight. Take the over.

Player Props

Dejounte Murray under 23.5 points (-110)

Murray has a bad matchup with Dallas’ wings. Derrick Jones Jr. and Dante Exum will probably see time on him and he will have to deal with Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington manning the paint. With the added potential of a blowout, he should not eclipse 23 points.

Play of the Day

P.J. Washington over 12.5 points (-110)

The last time Dallas played Atlanta, Luka Doncic had 73 points. The Hawks normally double as much as anyone in the league, but decided not to that night and got torched. Anticipating the ball to be forced out of Doncic’s hands, Washington should be open on the weak side all game. He also has been fantastic against the Hawks in his career, hitting this line in seven of his 12 games against them.