Stats Rundown: 7 numbers to know from the Dallas Mavericks’ workmanlike 109-95 win against the Atlanta Hawks

After a slow start on Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks (46-30) used a strong effort in the second and third quarters to earn a 109-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks (36-41) at American Airlines Center.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving combined for 51 points in the grind-it-out win, and Dončić finished two assists shy of yet another triple-double (25 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists). Coming off that five-game road swing with an extra trip to the West Coast stuck in there due to the rescheduled game against the Golden State Warriors, he wasn’t firing on all cylinders. But his skill with the ball in his hands is rivaled only by his stubbornness, and with a little help from his friends, he was able to make enough plays to help keep the Hawks at arm’s length.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 17 points and seven rebounds, but the Mavs’ defense bothered him into shooting just 6-of-15 shooting from the field. The pesky defense of Dante Exum and P.J. Washington limited Dejounte Murray (16 points on 6-of-17 shooting) all night long — you could tell that was a point of emphasis for Dallas.

Here are seven stats that tell the tale of the latest Mavericks’ win — the team’s 12th in their last 14 games on this crucial stretch run.

0-of-5, 3 turnovers: Luka Dončić’s slow first-quarter start

We’re old enough to remember Dončić’s 25-of-33 shooting night in Atlanta in January that ended in the fourth-highest individual scoring output in NBA history. But on Thursday in Dallas, the first quarter started with five minutes of frustration before Dončić had to exit with two early fouls.

Dončić went 0-for-5 and turned the ball over three times before getting a little early bench time. The rest of the team didn’t fare much better over the rest of the first. The Mavs shot just 8-of-24 from the field and 4-of-13 from 3-point range as a team.

Luckily enough, the Hawks weren’t much better, playing without star guard Trae Young for the 20th game in a row (finger surgery). The score at the end of one was Hawks 31, Mavericks 25. Nothing was ruined yet, but the Mavs were teetering on the edge of mediocrity.

Dončić got his first bucket on a step-back 3-pointer with 10 minutes left in the second quarter as Mavs fans everywhere crossed fingers and toes in hopes that the floodgates would open.

Spoiler alert: the floodgates did, in fact, open in the second quarter, which should come as a surprise to no one. Dončić scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists in the second, restoring order to the universe and helping the Mavs grab a 65-57 lead at the half. The Mavs finished the first half on a 10-0 run to vault out in front.

13: P.J. Washington’s first-half scoring

As the second quarter slogged on, the Mavs started to wake up, but P.J. Washington was Dallas’ steadying force in the first half. He followed up his 20-point performance at Golden State with 13 more in the first half on Thursday. Washington went 4-for-5 from the field and hit three of his first four attempts from beyond the arc.

Washington and backup big Maxi Kleber anchored the defense in the first half as well. They made things tough on Atlanta’s cutters and the Hawk’s back-to-the-basket post-ups. Kleber’s minutes were key in the first half, as Daniel Gafford picked up his third foul midway through the second.

If Washington is ready to step into the fabled “third-scorer” role now, that would be a welcome development, but it’s probably safer to assume that the Mavs’ third-scorer role will continue to shuffle based on game flow. Good on Washington, though, for stepping up when the team needed that steadying presence.

He ended the night with 19 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-8 shooting from deep. He’s shooting better than 45% on his 3-point attempts in his last six games.

“I’ve been putting a lot of work in,” Washington said in his postgame interview. “For me, it’s all about my footwork, and shooting it with confidence.”

3: Four-point plays in the first half

Here’s a wacky statistical anomaly for you. Thursday’s first half between the Mavs and the Hawks saw three 4-point plays — two for Atlanta and one for Dallas.

Jaden Hardy got Vít Krejčí on the arm late in the first on a 3-pointer that found the net, then he fouled Garrison Matthews with 8:45 left in the second on a corner 3-ball that went in anyway. He’s got to address the boneheaded plays if this coaching staff is going to trust him with more minutes, especially come playoff time.

Then late in the second, Irving raised up for a 3-pointer on the left wing and came down with a big ‘ole Jalen Johnson in his landing space. His ensuing free throw tied the game, 45-45, with 5:30 left in the first half. Irving poured in 16 points and pulled down three boards in the first half, on his way to 26 and five in the win.

18-of-49: Mavericks’ 3-point shooting

The Mavs got hot in short spurts from 3-point land but kept bricking late in the game to drag down their shooting percentage for the game. Hardy was 0-for-2 on the evening, Exum shot a big donut on three wide-open corner 3-point attempts, and Tim Hardaway Jr. went 2-for-7 in the win.

But smart Mavs fans won’t miss the forest for the trees. The good news is that the Mavs are now built to withstand this kind of wobbly shooting night and win with defense.

40.4%: Hawks’ FG shooting in second and third quarters

The Dallas offense fed off the effort on the defensive end in the middle two quarters, as the Mavericks built their lead. The Mavs held the Hawks to 40.4% shooting from the floor in those two quarters and gathered five steals and five blocks through three.

The Hawks have been a better team than their record would indicate lately and came in winners of 12 of their last 20. The Mavs had to buckle down, and they responded on both ends of the court, so the 93-81 lead going into the fourth was a positive sign.

The Hawks came into the game the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the league at more than 119 points per game.

98: Dončić points in six quarters against the Hawks

Strange but true stat of the night: Atlanta held Luka Doncic scoreless in two of the eight quarters they faced him this season. He scored 98 points in the other six quarters. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 5, 2024

Here’s another wacky statistical anomaly for you. This one comes courtesy of ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. The Hawks held Dončić scoreless in both the first and fourth quarters Thursday. He scored all of his 25 points in the second and third quarters, and 73 in the teams’ first meeting.

That’s just silly. There are simply no comparisons for this guy.

30: Combined fourth-quarter points

Are you ready for yet another wacky statistical anomaly? This one at least has a clearer explanation than the three 4-point plays in the first half. The Hawks and the Mavs combined to score just 30 points in the fourth quarter. Atlanta shot just 5-of-20, as the Dallas defense continued to clamp down on the Hawks’ scorers. The Mavs were never phased or frustrated by the fact that they shot just 6-of-22 in the fourth, and that consistent effort on defense buoyed the home five as much late in the game as it did early on.

Atlanta came into the game on the second night of a back-to-back, and the Hawks looked a bit spent all night long. Dallas, as mentioned above, was playing its first home game in almost two weeks after the latest extended road trip.

Well played, boys — we’ll take the win and move right along.