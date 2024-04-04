3 thoughts from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Atlanta Hawks, 109-95

The Dallas Mavericks continued to roll Thursday night, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 109-95 on their homecourt in Dallas. The end of the season is in sight, and the Mavericks are playing their basketball down the homestretch.

The Mavericks started out a little sluggish, which allowed the Hawks to jump out to a lead in the first quarter. Dallas was sloppy, turning the ball over too much. But in the second quarter, they woke up and played to their potential. The 3-pointers started falling for the Mavericks, who hit 7-of-15 from deep in the second period. They ended up outscoring Atlanta by 14 and took an eight point lead into halftime.

They kept things up in the second half, out-executing the Hawks, who got sloppy themselves and started committing turnovers. Toward the end of the third and into the fourth quarter, Atlanta actually made a push, and last 12 minutes of the game turned into a bit of a rock fight. The teams combined for only 30 points in the final period. The Mavericks refused to let the Hawks get on any kind of run, and eventually ground out the game for a win.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 26 points. Luka Doncic got a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He also dished out eight assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 17.

Here are three thoughts from the game:

Turnovers turned the game

As mentioned above, the Mavericks were sloppy early, turning the ball over six times in the first quarter. This kept the Hawks in the game, who also had six turnovers, but shot 55 percent from the floor. Dallas tightened things up, though, and only turned the ball over eight more times for the rest of the game. The Hawks kept it up, however, committing 15 turnovers the remaining three quarters for a grand total of 21. The Mavericks had active hands and focused defense for the whole game, and once their offense got on track, the Hawks didn’t have a chance.

Is P.J. Washington getting on track offensively?

Washington has struggled mightily on the offensive end since he arrived in Dallas. But lately, his shot has peaked through some awful misses, and tonight he had a great game. He shot 5-of-8 from behind the arc, and 6-of-11 from the field. He got to the line twice and hit both, scoring 19 points, while dishing out three assists.

Washington doesn’t need to be an electric offensive threat for the Mavericks. He just has to be somewhat of a threat. With Doncic and Irving running the offense and taking most of the shots, Washington just needs to be a pressure relief valve for the Dallas superstars. If he shoots just 34 percent or so from deep, and can make a play or two per game off the dribble, that’s all the Mavericks need.

The Mavericks have matured

There was a time when fans never knew if the Mavericks would show up for a game against the lesser teams of the league. That’s not the case this year. Whether they’re playing championship contenders like the Boston Celtics or Denver Nuggets, or Eastern Conference play-in teams, you get the same Dallas team. They’re determined, pesky defenders, and attack constantly. Against mediocre teams, they’ll only lose if they beat themselves, like early in this game when they turned the ball over too much, or if their opponent catches fire from three for a whole game. Otherwise, they’re going to suffocate lesser teams into a win.