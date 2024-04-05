Grading the Mavericks: Dereck Lively’s absence is a hurdle that will be difficult to overcome

Dallas is 3-1 in the last week with wins in Sacramento and Houston and on their home floor against Atlanta. The lone loss came to the Warriors in Golden State. The Mavericks are 46-30 with a sole possession of fifth place. Josh Green continues to be out with an ankle injury, while Dereck Lively is now on the IR with a knee injury that could keep him out for up to two weeks.

Grade: B+

The Mavericks pulled off one of the most impressive feats of the year on Sunday when they ended the Rockets 11-game winning streak. They extended their own in doing so, but that only lasted two more nights. The Mavericks’ defense continues to be very good, as they have not allowed an opponent to score more than 107 points since March 14th, when they surrendered 126 without Luka Doncic. The defense has been moving on a string, especially the starting five, who are now 13-2 as a group.

The Mavericks are now 21-9 in clutch games after their loss to the Warriors. A missed travel call on Klay Thompson with around 10 seconds remaining might have cost Dallas another win in that category, but either way, they fought through multiple punches. Their resilience cannot be questioned, which is probably the most encouraging aspect of this team as the playoffs approach. Beating Sacramento twice on the Kings’ home floor with everything on the line shows how clutch this team can be.

Straight A’s: P.J. Washington

Washington is one of those players that you forget is even on the team sometimes. He does his job every night and doesn’t make a fuss in the media. Dallas is 17-7 when he is active. He plays excellent defense, can put the ball on the floor, and has drained 19 of his last 43 threes (44 percent). His productivity sometimes falls under the radar, but he is the third-most important Mavericks and deserves his flowers.

Currently Failing: bench rotations

An old wound re-opened on Tuesday when the Mavericks played their first game in ages without Lively. His absence now forces the bench minutes to get creative, and Jason Kidd got a little too overzealous. He returned to one of the worst lineups Dallas has, where Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jaden Hardy are all on the floor at the same time. Hardy subbed in at 2:51 left in the third quarter with the Mavericks up 71-68. By the time the quarter ended, Dallas was down 80-74.

For whatever reason, the bench lineups without Dereck Lively are just impossible for Kidd to nail down. The bottom line is Dallas has too many big bodies for three small guards to be on the floor at the same time. This is going to be the case for however long Lively is out, and the Mavericks do not have time to throw out poor lineups that have proven to not work. If A.J. Lawson needs to get in the mix to avoid these three-guard fiascos, then let him play. Markieff Morris is a big body you can throw out there for three minutes at a time too. Even our old friend Dwight Powell is a better option than playing those three. It seems crazy, but the loss of Lively is going to play a huge factor in Dallas’ final seeding.

Extra Credit: Kyrie Irving

Irving has now played 27 consecutive games for the Mavericks, his longest single-season streak since 2015-16. His availability was the biggest question when he was traded to Dallas last season, and to his credit, he could play 60 games for the second consecutive year. His talent was never in question, but his health and off-the-court variability cast a shadow over him. When he is playing, he is fun, and he has played every game for the last two months.