Wait, was that Clark Griswold at the Mavericks, Hawks game? No, that was Dusty Bottoms.

Dallas Mavericks regular-season games aren’t always star-studded affairs. We’re not situated on a coast, and some showbiz types may lump Dallas, Texas in with the rest of the Amalgamated Flyover Zone — which — that’s fine if they do. We’ve got a few good things happening in this neck of the woods and it’s no skin off our back if coastal types want to stay a few days or stay away. Up to y’all.

But on Thursday, one Cornelius Crane Chase was in attendance at American Airlines Center to take in the defensive spectacle that was the Mavericks’ 109-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Better known as Chevy Chase, and now at 80-years-young, he made it big in comedy in the 70s and 80s, first on Saturday Night Live, then on the silver screen in hits ranging from “Caddyshack” (1980) to “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983), from “Fletch” (1985) to “Three Amigos” (1986). And who could forget 1985’s “Spies Like Us” with Dan Akroyd, or 1988’s “Funny Farm”?

It begs another question, if we can be nosey Texans for just a minute. He was present for a win, bringing the Mavs to a sparkling 1-0 record in games Chase attends this year, so he’s certainly welcome back. But just out of curiosity, what is the nature of Chase’s visit to our fair burg?

Try as we did for about four solid minutes of Googling, the Mavs Moneyball team couldn’t pin down what if any ties Chase has to Dallas. A quick Getty Images search did confirm at least one possibility, though. He’s a fan of the game, and no more motivation is required than that. He attended Lakers-Wizards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 29, and he was captured in the stands at a Lakers-Suns game last season as well.

Chevy Chase is sitting court side for the Mavs - Hawks game. pic.twitter.com/C9m1JSsbLz — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) April 5, 2024

But why Dallas? We’re open-minded if Chase is thinking of switching allegiances. But let’s attack the greater curiosity surrounding his visit to Big D from another angle altogether — a farcical angle that harkens back to Chase’s wry comedic stylings. Why would the characters he’s portrayed onscreen come to Dallas for a Mavs game? We investigate:

Ty Webb

Ty Webb, the jokester golf savant with a zen-like calm about him from Caddyshack, would no doubt offer some sage advice to the Mavs, especially in moments when things start to look bleak on the court. The Mavs got off to a horrible start Thursday against the Hawks, and this is where Bushwood’s favorite bachelor would most likely have intervened. With Luka Dončić going 0-for-5 from the field, turning the ball over three times and picking up two quick fouls in the first, Webb’s advice would be simple, yet profound.

“There’s a force in the universe that makes things happen,” Webb may quip. “And all you have to do is get in touch with it, stop thinking, let things happen, and be the ball.”

Dončić was the ball in the second quarter on Thursday, going off for 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in the frame. Nanananananananananananana.

Clark W. Griswold

Oh, Clark. Oh, Sparky. The Griswold family would descend upon Dallas in search of some Dude Ranch the inept patriarch saw in a vacation brochure at his travel agent’s office. The only problem is when they got here, they discovered that the Dude Ranch in question had been recently bought by drag performers or something. After taking in a few rousing performances where hilarity no doubt ensued, they might find their way to a basketball game before getting lost on the way home.

Irwin M. “Fletch” Fletcher

Fletch fancies himself an investigative journalist type (to be fair, that’s his job, too), and he’s a huge Lakers fan to boot, so there are any number of reasons he might be caught in the stands at the odd Mavs game. Is he getting dirt on some rich, nefarious Dallas socialite with courtside seats? Or is he serving up flirty one-liners to some rich, nefarious Dallas socialite with courtside seats? The two are not mutually exclusive in Fletch’s case.

One thing is for sure. Fletch would appreciate the Mavs’ grasp of basketball fundamentals. Because you see, he’s also been schooled in the fundamentals: pick-and-roll... reverse stuff...

“That, I’ve done.”

“I bet you have, ya little vixen.”

Dusty Bottoms

Dusty Bottoms is a cockeyed romantic and the tallest of the Three Amigos. If he had any interest in basketball, he’d play the five. And if he wore that damn sombrero in the stands he’d probably be unceremoniously removed from the premises at some point.

It’s hard to fathom the Amigos descending upon Dallas after their exploits in Santa Poco, but their reasons for visiting and taking in a Mavs game may center around a Mavs dancer experiencing some antiquated notion of distress — with the leader of a local motorcycle club named Gus McMeany playing the villain, or something like that.

Andy Farmer

Andy Farmer (Chevy Chase; Funny Farm) pic.twitter.com/ArZNJ8llT3 — Bad Luck Bootsy (@ReallyBLBootsy) April 7, 2022

This one’s easy. In 1988’s Funny Farm, Chase plays recovering sportswriter Andy Farmer, who moves to rural Vermont to write The Great American Novel. Even recovering sportswriters sometimes feel the backslider’s call to the warm and comfy confines of a crowded arena, especially if their marriage happens to be on the rocks at the time.

There is one quote from Funny Farm that aptly describes the experience of being a Mavs fan last season:

“We came to Redbud filled with hopes and dreams of a better life. And basically, we’ve seen those hopes and dreams crushed and battered before our very eyes.”

Thank goodness the Mavs appear to have come out the other side of all that, and Chase was there on Thursday to witness how far the Mavs have come since that description fit the bill. Welcome to Dallas, Chevy. Come back anytime.