How to follow the Mavericks race in the Western Conference standings

The Mavericks win against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday was crucial, because it guaranteed the Mavericks would at the very least qualify for the NBA’s play-in tournament. That might not seem like a big deal for a team with an MVP candidate like Luka Doncic, but considering last season’s disappointing 11th place finish for Dallas, it was a sigh of relief for Mavericks fans.

Dallas has its sights on a greater goal than the play-in, especially after the trade deadline that seemingly transformed the Mavericks overnight from playoff fodder to perhaps legitimate title contender. The Mavericks enter Friday’s nights matchup with the Warriors in sole possession of fifth place, with the fourth place Clippers two games ahead (effectively three since the Clippers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker), and the Suns, Pelicans, Kings, and Lakers in sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth. The Mavericks are only three games up in the loss column on the ninth place Lakers, so while it would be hard for the Mavericks to stumble that far with six games left, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Dallas has to take these final six games seriously, regardless of their chances of catching the Clippers.

If you want to follow the chase for avoiding the play-in and that final home court slot in the West, the best way would be to subscribe to NBA League Pass and their special $14.99 price for the remainder of the season.

Here’s how the schedule looks for all the teams:

Los Angeles Clippers (48-28, currently fourth)

vs Utah, Friday

vs Cleveland, Sunday

at Phoenix, April 9

vs Phoenix, April 10

vs Utah, April 12

vs Houston, April 14

Dallas (46-30, currently fifth)

vs Golden State, Friday

vs Houston, Sunday

at Charlotte, April 9

at Miami, April 10

vs Detroit, April 12

at Oklahoma City, April 14

Phoenix (45-31, currently sixth)

vs Minnesota, Friday

vs Minnesota, Friday vs New Orleans, Sunday

vs Los Angeles Clippers, April 9

at Los Angeles Clippers, April 10

at Sacramento Kings, April 12

at Minnesota, April 14

New Orleans (45-31, currently seventh)

vs San Antonio, Friday

at Phoenix, Sunday

at Portland, April 9

at Sacramento, April 11

at Golden State, April 12

vs Los Angeles Lakers, April 14

Sacramento Kings (44-32, currently eighth)

at Boston, Friday

at Brooklyn, Sunday

at Oklahoma City, April 9

vs New Orleans, April 11

vs Phoenix, April 12

vs Portland, April 14

Los Angeles Lakers (44-33, currently ninth)