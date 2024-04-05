SB Nation Reacts: Mavs fans say bring on the Clippers

There’s just something about those Los Angeles Clippers that make Dallas Mavericks fans mad as hell. This week in the SB Reacts poll, I asked a question about which team above the Mavericks in the standings did Dallas fans want to see in the playoffs. The results were clear:

A near-majority wants the Clippers in round one. Is that because the Clippers look a bit weakened at the moment? Is it because Dallas fans want Luka and company to avenge past playoff losses? Is it because they want to watch a late-night round one playoff game in Los Angeles? It’s hard to say. But that’s quite the poll result. One in three Dallas fans would take seeing the OKC Thunder in round one. I think I’d prefer the Clippers but I can see the appeal in knocking out SGA as well.

Since I was in a questions asking place, I wondered if fans think the Mavericks can catch the Clippers despite the clear lead LA has in the standings. Fans are very bullish, as you can see.

It would take a pretty catastrophic stretch from the Clippers for this to happen and Dallas would need to play perfectly. That seems a bit too much to ask, but that’s what makes the race for the playoffs fun.

