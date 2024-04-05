Mavericks vs Warriors Preview: Dallas plays Golden State for the final time

The Dallas Mavericks (46-30) host the Golden State Warriors (42-34) on Friday night at home. The game starts at 7:30 pm CST on WFAA, the local ABC affiliate. The two teams square up again after a 104-100 Dallas loss on Tuesday on Golden State’s turf. Both teams played last night, with Dallas defeating the Hawks and the Warriors dispatching the Rockets. This game may be an uphill struggle for Dallas, with Luka Doncic likely not playing. Let’s get to the key things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors WHAT : Avenging that Tuesday win-streak-snapping loss

: Avenging that Tuesday win-streak-snapping loss WHERE: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

7:30 pm CST HOW: WFAA

The injury report sucks for Dallas. Josh Green and Dereck Lively are out still, but that’s to be expected. Maxi Kleber is questionable. Luka Doncic is listed as doubtful. NBA does not like when guys get upgraded to anything this close to the game, so it seems likely Dallas will be without their superstar. The Warriors have Jonathan Kuminga listed as questionable again, but he’s not played in a while. Gary Payton and Andrew Wiggins are also questionable. I expect all three to play.

This means Kyrie Irving needs to have a huge day for the Mavericks to win against a Warrors team that very much wants to make noise in the playoffs. We have had a lot of stuff on the site today. Click around and see what we have. Leave comments!

Thanks so much for hanging out with us tonight. Second night of a back-to-back for us as well and we’re tired. I’m interested to see how locked into this one I can be, I have to coach a youth sports event beforehand. But expect at least a recap and stats post. We’ll see you out there. Go Mavs.