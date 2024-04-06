NBA Power Rankings Watch: the Mavericks reach contender status

The Dallas Mavericks are being taken seriously. Even in ugly wins, like the one against the Atlanta Hawks in their return home Thursday night, the Mavericks are proving capable of winning in a variety of ways. Chief among them, a rounding into form on the defensive end.

It isn’t likely the Mavericks will be accused of being a defensive juggernaut any time soon. But their tough interior defense is disrupting a range of opponents, and keeping them in games even when their offense goes cold.

I hesitate to call the team a contender, as some of the sites listed below feel comfortable enough to do. But that’s mainly because I don’t want to say anything too loud an jinx them. The Mavericks have found a rhythm at just the right time.

Rank: 5 (Tier 2: Brink of Contention)

Last week: 8

My favorite Mav of the season: Kyrie Irving Luka Dončić is the obvious choice, and after what he’s been doing lately, I probably should pick him. He makes the most impossible stuff look routine. But I want to highlight the way Irving has played because it’s a reminder of why everybody has been begging for him to be able to find a way to stay on the floor. When Irving is healthy, the stuff he does with the ball is just baffling. I’m so impressed with the way he’s meshed his game with Luka’s and helped the Mavericks become such a force lately. Key Stats Record - 45-29 Offensive Rating - 117.9 (6th) Defensive Rating - 115.7 (21st) Net Rating - 2.2

Rank: 5

Last week: 8

Luka Doncic won the Western Conference Player of the Week Award for the second time in March and the fourth time this season. Doncic averaged a 32.5-point triple-double for the month as the Mavs went 11-4, with one of the losses coming when he sat out due to hamstring soreness. Doncic has led Dallas in points, rebounds and assists 35 times this season, the fourth most by a player in NBA history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The three players who have topped that number — Russell Westbrook in 2016-17, Nikola Jokic in 2021-22 and Wilt Chamberlain in 1965-66 — all won the NBA Most Valuable Player Award. — MacMahon

Rank: 5

Last week: 7

It’s felt like the Dallas Mavericks have been flirting with the bona fide title contenders’ tier for a few weeks, and it’s probably safe to officially declare them in. After beating the Atlanta Hawks with their defense on Thursday, Dallas is 12-2 in its last 14. And this surge has an awful lot to do with MVP-like performances from Luka Dončić. During this stretch, Luka is putting up 30.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 4.5 threes, while shooting 39.6 percent from deep. And one of those losses came in the one game in the last 14 that Dončić missed.

Rank: 6

Last week: 7

The Mavs have won 11 of their last 12 games and their seven straight wins are the longest active winning streak in the league because they put an end to the Rockets’ 11-game streak on Sunday.

Three takeaways

The Mavs rank fourth on both ends of the floor over this 11-1 stretch, with the defensive improvement the most significant. They held the Kings to just 102.1 points per 100 possessions and just 40-for-97 (41%) shooting in the paint as they picked up two huge wins in Sacramento last week.

Derrick Jones Jr. has started the last 12 games and the Mavs finally have a lineup that’s cracked the 100-minute plateau. They’re 11-0 when the current group has started together (12-1 when it’s played together) and it’s outscored their opponents by 22.0 points per 100 possessions, the fourth-best mark among 95 lineups that have played at least 100 minutes.

Jones hasn’t been on the floor much to close games, though. Dante Exum was in his place down the stretch in Sacramento on Friday, draining the go-ahead 3 (when Luka Doncic was doubled) with 27.5 seconds left. Exum is now 7-for-10 on clutch 3s this season, having missed all seven of his clutch 3-point attempts before this year.

The Mavs will have a rest advantage against the Hawks on Thursday, but that’s the start of their second and final stretch of five games in seven days. This 11-1 stretch includes a win over the Warriors, who they’ll face twice in the next five days.