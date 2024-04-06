3 things to watch for when the Mavericks clash with the Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks (47-30) play host Sunday afternoon to the Houston Rockets (38-39) on Bally Sports. It is the second meeting in a week for the two teams, with the Mavericks up 2-1 in the season series after their 127-105 victory on the road last Sunday.

The Mavericks have been flirting with stealing home court from the Los Angeles Clippers, though with just five games left in the season, it may be just too late. For the Rockets, they are on the verge of elimination for the final play-in spot.

Washington’s rhythm

PJ Washington was more than the game-winning basket in their clash with the Golden State Warriors Friday night. Far and away his most dynamic game in Dallas, the Mavericks new starting forward posted 32 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks (!) and five steals (!!) while shooting 12-of-18 from the floor and 5-of-8 from three.

Washington’s defense in Dallas has been a pleasant surprise. Always possessing the tools but never fully rounding out with the Charlotte Hornets, his play in Dallas on that end of the floor has been versatile and assertive.

Now it looks like some of his offense is taking shape, at just the right

time. In his last seven games Washington is averaging 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assist, 1.7 steals and one block per game. All while shooting 47-percent from three.

Reinforcements

Luka Doncic, along with Maxi Kleber, Josh Green, and Dereck Lively II, sat out against the Warriors. Both Green and Lively are battling long term injury. As of this writing it remains to be seen whether or not Doncic and Kleber will return to the lineup, as they both are currently listed as Questionable.

Doncic and Kyrie combined for 71 points, 15 rebounds, and 14 assists against the Rockets last weekend. They also shot 13-of-25 from three. Afternoon games can be a funny thing. And the Rockets are giving one last gasp, holding onto a thread of making the play-in. Having Doncic be a stabilizing presence would be a valued return.

Rediscovering the three

Over the last six games the Mavericks are shooting over 43-percent as a team from deep. In the previous 16 games post all-star break the team shot 34-percent from three, so this is a welcome change of pace to pair with their recent physical defense.

Last Sunday’s bout with the Rockets was no different — they were a startling 51-percent from three while hitting 24 three-pointers. This version of the Mavericks are mixing and matching routes to victory over the last month, and regaining and outside shot as a team is happening at just the right time.

How to watch

Tip-off is set for 2:30 PM CT and can be watched locally on Bally Sports and nationally on NBA TV.