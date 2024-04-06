Stats Rundown: 4 numbers to know from the Mavericks’ 108-106 thriller over the Golden State Warriors

When Luka Dončić was downgraded to doubtful for Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors (42-35), sure, there was worry about the outcome. When the Dallas Mavericks (47-30) announced he was indeed out with knee soreness, it became understandable to wonder if a win was in the cards at all.

Against all odds, the Luka-less Mavericks dug deep for a gritty 108-106 win over the Warriors at American Airlines Center. Everyone on the active roster had a hand in this win — the Mavs couldn’t have gotten it done any other way on this night.

It was P.J. Washington’s electric offensive outburst. It was Derrick Jones Jr.’s defense. It was Dante Exum’s timely contributions. It was the ever-present threat of Daniel Gafford looming large in the lane. Oh yea, then there’s some guy called Irving who can do no wrong with the game on the line. It was all on display on Friday, and Dallas needed every bit of the effort extended to preserve the all-important stretch-run dub.

And the icing on the cake? A game-winning drive-and-dish from Tim Hardaway Jr. to Washington for a contested game-winner with 4.5 seconds left on the clock. Unfollow me now because this win is all I’m going to tweet about until the day I die.

Washington finished with 32 points, five rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots in the win. Kyrie Irving had 26 points — nine in the fourth quarter — eight boards and seven dimes. Here are four key stats from one of the most thrilling Mavs’ wins of the 2023-24 season.

21-2: Warriors run from late first to early second

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before — maybe even within the week. The Mavs started the game scorching hot against the Warriors, hitting their first five shots from the field and building a 29-13 lead with just over four minutes left in the first. But once the bench players started subbing in for the starters, Dallas gave it all back in record time.

Tim Hardaway Jr.’s scoop in transition from Kyrie Irving gave the Mavericks their 16-point lead, but from there Golden State stampeded to a 21-2 run over the next five minutes of game time. Chris Paul hit a step-back jumper with 34 seconds left in the opening frame, then cashed in a step-back 3-pointer as time expired to give the Warriors a 32-31 lead after one.

Brandon Podziemski’s floater on the Warriors’ opening possession of the second put Golden State up by three, and the race to halftime was neck-and-neck.

5-of-8: P.J. Washington’s 3-point shooting

I single out his 3-point shooting because it’s become a very welcome trend, but Washington’s entire game was in full bloom against Golden State. His 32 points is a new high mark since he joined the Mavericks. He had five steals, four of which came in the fourth quarter and two blocked shots, so the offensive explosion didn’t diminish his play on the other end of the court one iota.

Washington has been a revelation for the Mavericks in the last three games. He scored 20 points and grabbed five boards in Tuesday’s 104-100 loss at Golden State, then followed that up with 19 and eight in Thursday’s 109-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

He made five of his eight 3-point attempts and shot 12-for-18 from the field. His 14 points at halftime paced the Mavs early on. In his last seven games, he’s shooting a mind-blowing 24-of-50 from 3-point range. All Mavericks not named Washington shot 7-for-26 from deep. But on Friday he exhibited a deft touch in the lane on several possessions as well. The teardrops were dropping just as often as the 3-ball for Washington.

His defense has been key for the Mavs on this stretch run as well, so it’s hard to overstate his value to this team right now. His skill set is so diverse, he can impact the game in a number of ways. The Mavs have needed a guy with his length, his tenacity, his action in the screen game and his ability to make winning plays no matter the shape of the game in front of him for a long time. It’s fun to watch right now.

18: Steals and blocks for the Mavericks

Another day, another impressive night for the Mavs on the defensive end. The Mavs blocked nine shots and pilfered nine steals in the win over Golden State.

Jones was everywhere on defense the Mavs needed him to be. He blocked three shots, one of which came on a late Steph Curry 3-point attempt that was incredibly clutch. Jones & Co. held Curry to an inefficient 28 points on 9-of-23 shooting and just 5-of-14 from 3-point territory. Klay Thompson got 17 points but only shot 2-of-8 from deep with Mavs defenders draped all over him.

Gafford had another signature Gafford night with three blocks of his own. Irving even got into the defensive mix a little more than usual and finished with two steals and a blocked shot.

Every Maverick who entered the game contributed to this win. It’s great to see.

10/15/5/3: Daniel Gafford’s stat line

Gafford owned the paint against Kevin Looney and Draymond Green all night long. He scored his 10 points in demonstrative fashion, as Mavs fans have come to love, he gobbled up 15 boards and turned away three shots. A line of 10/15/5/3 just screams Big Boy Basketball, and that’s what Gafford gives the Mavs on a night-in-night-out basis.

But the kicker is in the assist column. Count me among the many who just plain never saw that level of playmaking coming when the Mavs traded for Gafford. I’d say it’s a sight to behold but it keeps. on. happening. In his last nine games, Gafford has racked up 28 assists.

I’ll cover my face to avoid the tomatoes that are no doubt being launched in my direction at mentioning it, but does any credit for this recent development go to Mavs head coach Jason Kidd? Is this a product of offensive scheme? Or just a lovely statistical surprise?

I’ll leave you to ponder. Great win for the Mavs.