Mavericks vs Rockets Preview: Dallas looks to sweep Houston

The Dallas Mavericks (47-30) host the Houston Rockets (38-39) to end their season series on Sunday. The game starts at 2:30 pm and will be played on Bally Sports Southwest and NBAtv. For the Mavericks, this game has some importance as they still chase the fourth seed in the Western conference. For the Houston Rockets, this game is somewhat meaningless unless they still have any questions they’d like to see, answered from any of their younger players. Their loss to the Golden State Warriors the other night essentially ended their chase for the 10th seed in the West. Let’s get to the important things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets WHAT : Sweeping the season series

: Sweeping the season series WHERE: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center WHEN: 2:30 pm CST

2:30 pm CST HOW: NBAtv or Bally Sports Southwest

On the injury front, Luka Dončić is back in the lineup after a one game absence. Josh Greene is still out due to his ankle injury. Dereck Lively will miss this game as well due to his knee injury.

I’ll be covering this game with the game recap. Josh will have the Staatz post sometime later this evening. Due to the time of the game and the time and the regular season, our staff is a little bit worn out so I would not expect much additional post game coverage.

Thank you so much for hanging out here. We will do our best to get things up after the game and a timely fashion. There will also be alive episode of Pod Maverick starting at some point after the game I would guess around five to 5:30 PM. Have fun and go Mavs.