Mavericks vs Rockets Final Score: Dallas shocks Houston in overtime, 147-136

The Dallas Mavericks came from behind to beat the Houston Rockets in overtime, 147-136. Kyrie Irving played a transcendent game, scoring 48 points on 15 of 25 from the floor and 15 of 17 from the line. Dillon Brooks led the Rockets with 29 in defeat. Dallas led just 48 seconds in regulation.

The Dallas Mavericks got off to a brutal start against the Rockets, falling behind by double digits due to multiple turnovers and poor shooting. Dallas only scored two field goals in the first eight and a half minutes of action. A flagrant two-foul by Amen Thompson on Maxi Kleber seemed like it might turn the tide for Dallas, but the Mavericks couldn’t find much defense. Houston led 42-27 after one period.

Houston kept the pressure on Dallas in the second with fantastic outside shooting, leading by as many as 22. But they couldn’t stop fouling Dallas, repeatedly putting the Mavericks on the line (Dallas shot 27 free throws in the period). Kyrie Irving’s back-to-back baskets in the closing minute pulled the Mavericks within five points. Dallas trailed 71-66 at the half.

The second half opened with the two teams trading baskets. The Mavericks would make inroads, only for the Rockets to score right back. Dallas finally cut the Houston lead down to two points, forcing a Houston timeout with 4:26 remaining in the frame. The Mavericks pulled within one twice then tied it at 96. Houston shook off their funk and closed with a 10-2 run to take a 106-98 lead into the final quarter.

Dallas opened the fourth quarter in maddening fashion, falling behind by double digits almost immediately as a result of poor ball control. But on a team with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, things never seem out of reach. A Kyrie Irving personal 7-0 run brought Dallas within one. His run continued as he scored six more straight points for the Mavericks to tie the game at 115. Dillon Brooks would answer with a three, retaking the lead. But Dallas wasn’t done, with Irving’s 14th and 15th straight points for Dallas off free throws giving the Mavericks their first lead all game. Brooks would answer again with a three to retake the lead. Doncic would take it back with a deep three of his own. The teams traded baskets with a Reggie Bullock three giving the Rockets a 128-126 lead and it felt like that might be the game with Dallas unable to score in the final minute. However, the Rockets missed three free throws in a row down the stretch and Dante Exum hit a three as time expired to send the game to overtime!

Kyrie Irving scored four to open overtime and an Exum layup gave Dallas a four-point lead. Brooks’ hot shooting continued, as he hit a massive three to pull Houston back within one. P.J. Washington free throws pushed the lead back to three only for Fred VanVleet to answer with a jumper. Kyrie’s drive (and his 47th and 48th points) gave Dallas a three-point lead then Washington connected on back-to-back threes to give the Mavericks a nine-point lead. Luka Doncic blocked the Rockets jumper and then scored on a lay-in to cap the amazing Dallas comeback. Dallas walked away with a 147-136 lead. What an incredible win.

King of the Fourth

My recap doesn’t do justice to how absurd Kyrie Irving was and this paragraph won’t do it either. Irving scored 23 points through three quarters, then poured in 25 in the fourth and overtime to lead Dallas to victory. In a season where we’ve watched some absolutely incredible performances from both Doncic and Irving, this gritty performance was inspiring. Go watch a PandaHank recap of this game, it was simply incredible.

The Wurtzburg Wall

I’m stealing this bit from a friend of MMB and Mavs Outsider host @BibsCorner. Maxi Kleber was spectacular today on the defensive end. With Dereck Lively missing another game and Daniel Gafford in foul trouble (and not playing that well), Kleber stepped up with incredible defense and team play. Though I know his offense drives us crazy, it’s hard to ignore a guy who was +29 in 30 minutes. Kleber at five doesn’t work some of the time, but against a rangy but small Houston lineup, he was key to victory.

Washington coming through when it matters most

I remember saying to my wife during the fourth quarter that P.J. didn’t have his shot against the Rockets. Then he connected on not one but two game-sealing plays. He’s a testament to continuing to trust the work and it’s so important to this Dallas team that he keeps playing with confidence. 14 points and 13 rebounds is a workmanlike performance from one of the key trade deadline aquisitions.