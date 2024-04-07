Podcast: Dallas Mavericks defeat Houston Rockets in overtime, 147-136

After an exhausting afternoon overtime game where the Dallas Mavericks prevailed against the Houston Rockets at home, 147-136, I was joined by Dalton Trigg of Dallasbasketball.com to talk about the thrilling victory.

We start off with a quick recap of the game, one which had no business being that stressful and entertaining. Kyrie Irving, in particular, carried the Mavericks in the fourth quarter and overtime, against a Rockets team which simply would not go away. Dallas led for just 48 seconds in regulation in a game they’re probably wondering how they lost.

After a short break for some ads, Dalton and I ramble a little bit on topics ranging from going small with Maxi Kleber to VERY small with P.J. Washington at center. This is one of those games that leaves you a little bit lost for words, but when Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic combine for 85 points, it’s worth just laughing and shaking our heads in the presence of other Mavericks fans.

