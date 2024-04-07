MMB Lounge: We’re talking playoffs for the Dallas Mavericks

One year after crashing down through the standings and tanking their last two games of the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks are back in the playoffs for 2024. This is written after a thrilling overtime win versus the Rockets so the Mavericks still have a few things to go their way before we know exactly where they’re going to be out West, but it’s not going to be in the NBA lottery.

Here’s last month’s MMB Lounge thread. Sorry for the delay on these, weekends catch up with me and then I need to be at my computer to lock things in.

Let’s hear what you have to think about the Mavericks in the playoffs, the state of the Western Conference, Luka Doncic as Most Valuable Player, and any other topic you can think to argue about.

Appreciate everyone hanging out here, please let me know if there’s anything else you’d like in these.