Stats Rundown: 3 numbers to know from the Mavericks wild comeback win against the Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world on Sunday, storming back from a 22-point first half hole to upset the Houston Rockets 147-136 in overtime.

It was an absolutely wild game, with the Mavericks getting down big in the first quarter and slowly crawling back until the Rockets missed two free throws up three with less than 10 seconds left in regulation, allowing Dante Exum to hit a game-tying three pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. From there, the Mavericks would dominate the additional five minutes to pick up their 48th win of the season.

Dallas’ star duo led the way, with Kyrie Irving scoring a Mavericks career-high 48, and Luka Doncic chipping in 37 points. Here are some other numbers to know from the crazy afternoon at the American Airlines Center.

40: Number of Mavericks made free throws

Dallas went a preposterous 40-of-45 from the free throw line, with both the makes and attempts easily being season-highs.

Kyrie Irving led the way with 17 attempts on his own, making 15. When the Mavericks were blitzed early by an aggressive Houston start, free throws were the great equalizer. While the Mavericks didn’t really start playing a cleaner game in the second quarter, they trimmed the lead to 71-66 at halftime thanks to making 14-of-15 free throws in the period alone. That continued into the second half, and all the free throws gave the Mavericks an easier time to set their defense and guard the Rockets better down the stretch.

+29: Maxi Kleber’s individual plus-minus

While individual plus-minus from a single game is a fairly wonky stat that doesn’t deliver enough context, I wanted to use it as an excuse to shot out Maxi Kleber’s game, who looked like he stepped out of a time machine from 2022 on Sunday.

Kleber’s counting stats aren’t eye-popping: nine points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block, but his defensive impact was felt on almost every possession after the Mavericks got down big in the first quarter. With starting center Daniel Gafford ineffective against the Rockets smaller, faster lineup, Kleber stepped in to play most of the big man minutes in the comeback.

Houston only shot 16-of-31 in the restricted area, that’s 51.6 percent, well below the league average of 66.3 percent. Credit Kleber for roaming the paint and protecting the basket, while also showing some impressive quick feet on some switches against the Rockets capable backcourt.

13: PJ Washington rebounds

Washington cooled off a little compared to his previous three games, shooting 5-of-12 from the field and 2-of-7 from three, but he made his presence felt elsewhere, like on the glass where his 13 rebounds led the Mavericks. They also tied a season-high for Washington.

The Mavericks new forward from the trade deadline did hit two huge corner threes in overtime to seal the win, but his work on the boards was instrumental to the comeback, as the Mavericks limited the Rockets second chances, with Houston only grabbing four offensive rebounds. With Gafford ineffective and limited due to foul trouble, Washington had to step up to plug that hole, since Kleber isn’t known as a great rebounder. That’s exactly what happened, and the Mavericks got a crucial win to secure their footing in the fifth seed in the West.