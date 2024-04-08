Dante Exum’s buzzer-beating, game-tying 3-pointer is vindication for his long journey back

When Reggie Bullock rushed out to double-team Luka Dončić mid-logo on the final possession of the fourth quarter in Sunday’s 147-136 overtime win for the Dallas Mavericks (48-30) over the Houston Rockets (38-40), Dante Exum settled into his spot along the right wing and got ready for the biggest moment of his basketball career.

With hardly enough time to analyze the gargantuan scope of the moment, the chest pass from Dončić was headed his way. Exum had missed his last 3-point attempt late in the third quarter and was 1-for-3 from deep on the day. But trust, even if it’s as simple a proposition as “you’re open, I’m not,” came with that pass.

Exum cashed that trust in with a game-tying, buzzer-beating 3-ball to send the game at American Airlines Center to overtime, 129-129. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Exum was asked about the level of trust that Dončić and Kyrie Irving place in Exum and the rest of the role players on this Mavericks roster in the postgame press conference.

“It’s big,” he said. “It’s happened a lot this season where you miss a shot and [Dončić and Irving] will come up to you and say, ‘shoot the next one, shoot the next one.’ In those big moments when you need to knock it down, it reminds you of all the times that they’ve had your back.”

Trust begets trust, and results follow.

That 3-pointer helped fend off a ravenous Rockets bunch whose season was on the brink of collapse, but it also serves as vindication for Exum on the long road back to his NBA career. He had 14 points and nine boards in the win, but before last summer, he could only hope to see minutes in an NBA game again. There wasn’t a whole lot of trust there at that point.

He was drafted fifth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, but his minutes declined for each of his five years with the Jazz, and he didn’t amount to much in two years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, either. He was widely considered the top prospect of 2014 from outside the United States, but he needed to develop a better outside shot. His first seven years in the NBA were pock-marked with lower-leg injuries, as well.

After playing in just 11 games in his final season with the Jazz, he played just 24 in 2019-20, his first year in Cleveland. Then he played just six games the next year. He had flamed out — but not all the way out.

Exum signed with Barcelona in the summer of 2021, and from that moment, he started to make significant improvements to his game. A year later, he signed with Partizan and carried his team to a victory against Red Star Belgrade in the ABA League Championship. He led his team in points during the ‘22-’23 ABA season at 11.2 per game.

He made significant improvements to his 3-point shooting during his time playing internationally, shooting 47% from behind the arc last season for Partizan, which is significantly better than his career three-point percentage in his previous seven years in the NBA at 31% In addition to making improvements in his game, he’s stayed healthy during his international stint.

Now back in the NBA and a key contributor on a Western Conference contender, that 3-point shooting, along with his tenacity on defense and knack for pushing the pace when it needs to be pushed, has made him indispensable. He’s now 8-for-11 in clutch 3-pointers this season and is shooting a sizzling 50% on all 3-point attempts. He has proven himself as a playmaker over and over again.

It’s all come full circle for Exum this year, and on Sunday he put an exclamation mark on both his return and on this Mavs stretch run.