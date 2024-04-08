Mavericks vs Rockets quote board: “It’s just about the trust”

Following the shocking and awesome Dallas Mavericks come-from-behind victory over the Houston Rockets in overtime, 147-136, Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Dante Exum spoke with the media following the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Jason Kidd

(On today’s come-from-behind 147-136 overtime victory…)

“It was great. It wasn’t the way we walked about it or drew it up to start. But a lot of times it’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. I thought the guys, again, the talk in the locker room and on the bench was just to continue to keep working the game. We knew we couldn’t just shoot one 20-point shot, we just had to work the game. I thought our defense got us back in the game and then we started to make shots. Trust for the whole team – from Luka [Dončić], the trust down the stretch, [Dante] Exum steps up and make a big shot – but just the trust with the double teams, the guys who got into the center of the defense and to be able to make plays and P.J. [Washington] being able to knock down two 3s there late.”

(On what is said to the team so the team doesn’t give up…)

“It’s just about the trust, the talk and understanding that we have each other’s back. No matter what’s happening, if you’re not shooting well, there’s always the encouragement that you can make the next shot. Just understand that we’re playing for something bigger than the back of the jersey – we’re playing for one another. You can see the chemistry of the team when you look at the celebration at the end. Understand that it takes a long time to build that and that just doesn’t happen overnight. The beauty of Kai (Kyrie Irving) and Luka [Dončić] hugging there at the end – just the trust – those two trust in their teammates that were out on the floor. It was huge.”

(On how fatigue factored into the slow start to the game…)

“Everybody’s tired this part of the year. Also, give credit to Houston: they’re fighting for their life. We understood that coming in; they’re going to give us their best shot – and they did. We took it and found a way to win. Everybody can be tired, but as we get closer to mid-April, all that goes away because it’s the next season. For us, we have to close out this season on a positive. We’ve got a road trip to go play Charlotte and Miami. We can continue to work on our habits and get better.”

(On the team’s ability to battle adversity and coming back from 22 points down…)

“This is a team effort. As much as you look at Kai (Kyrie Irving) having 48 and Luka [Dončić] having 37, it was everyone. [Dante] Exum makes the big shot. I thought the execution late game; we got the foul, we got lucky with the missed free throws and then Kai had a great look to be able to tie it. What the guys are doing this time of the year is big and we’re going to need that going forward.”

Kyrie Irving

(On if today was a continuation of “magic” was he felt after the Denver game…)

“Yeah, for sure. It was definitely one of those special moments in Dallas Mavericks history here at the AAC (American Airlines Center). We got a chance to comeback from 22 (points) down and work our way back into the game and continue to trust our work, so I felt good. Tough one tonight.”

(On the feeling when he is in the zone…)

“I mean it’s an exciting feeling because almost all the defensive adjustments are predictable. You just drive right, or drive left, and they’re sending help either from the baseline or the other side of the paint and want to stop you, so it gives my teammates — and also when Luka (Dončić) gets doubled, it gives myself opportunities to attack with numbers on our side. I really welcome that, and you know, when the ball is in my hands and I don’t see anyone coming to double, then that’s my time to be aggressive. My teammates kept putting the ball in my hands, and I had the matchup tonight, so I just kept taking advantage of it. I had some easy ones go for me tonight and just continue to feed off of the good energy. It was a total team effort tonight, really. We left it all out on the floor tonight. You could feel that.”

(On the postgame celebration…)

“It was one of those in the moment type things, to be honest with you, as a competitor you’re so emotional about this game, it’s not really a game to us. When you’re out there and putting blood, sweat, and tears into it, being physical. Of course, we feel fans, and the atmosphere, but when you’re a competitor out there and you’re a teammate, and you’re seeing your teammates go to battle, that just does something to you. We were dog-tired after that buzzer went off. Embrace is important after games like that. To touch your teammates and just making sure that we all know that the sacrifice is worth it, not a lot of people can understand that because they’re not part of a team environment and are more individualized in their work environment. But here in a team sport and a team aspect, you can celebrate those moments as a team because you know what it took. We were in that locker room at halftime looking at each other like, ‘What are we going to do to get back in this game?’ When they got off to that 22-point lead, we were looking at each other, so no one else is in that huddle but us and the coaching staff, and of course management. It just means something when you can come out with a win like that. It is just a regular season game, but we know the position that we’re in. I keep saying that. Just kind of know what it means to come out on the other side of the matchup tonight victorious feels good.”

(On his embrace with Luka Dončić after the game…)

“At the end of the game, Luka (Dončić) was like, “Man, I’m tired.” That’s why I just hugged him at the end of the game because he left it all out there. He did all that he could. Everybody in this league is laboring in some sort of way especially as we had into the playoffs. I feel for him, and a lot of my teammates, and I know they feel for me. That was kind of, again, one of those in the moment type things for us as brothers to embrace each other. We know how hard we worked and how much work it took to get to this point in the season. There’s still nothing guaranteed in terms of our seeding and where we’re placed, but we know what it feels like to be on this side together as a duo where we’re committing to the defensive and offensive end, we’re committing to our leadership roles, and we’re committing to our teammates, and they’re doing the same. You’re seeing the reciprocity when you see the laughs, or the smiles, or us feeling good about each other. Even when we’re down, we’re still giving each other positive encouragement, and that goes a long way in any work environment. When the game is done and the buzzer sounds, it’s good to give your brother a hug and let him know you did a great job tonight, you left it all out there. Now, let’s go get some food in us, go see our families, and leave this game behind us.”

Luka Doncic

(On the moment celebrating with his teammates on the court after the game…)

“It’s a great moment. Like I said, chemistry is big. It was a great moment for everybody.”

(On the trust throughout the team…)

“Yeah, I’ve been saying this for a while now; we all trust each other. Trust is big, the chemistry is big. We’re on a roll right now.”

(On finding Mavericks guard Dante Exum for the game-tying shot…)

“I mean, I was going to shoot it, but then I saw two people on me, and saw Dante [Exum] open. Of course, I’m going to pass it, that’s the trust we have.”

Dante Exum

(On how it felt to send the game to overtime…)

“I think we had an opportunity, obviously, and I was talking to coach in the timeout and was like, ‘What’s the play, what are we doing?’ He was like, ‘Just get it and go.’ P.J. [Washington Jr.] got the rebound, and for a split second I was like, ‘Do I let PJ get it?’ And I was like, ‘No – just go get it.’ So I went and grabbed it, and obviously get it to Luka [Dončić], but they tried to double. It was about not getting the offensive foul first, and then setting my feet. Luka [Dončić] is obviously great about knowing that two guys are obviously going to double him, and trusting his teammates.”

(On the trust from Dončić and Kyrie Irving…)

“It’s big. I think it goes back to it’s happened a lot throughout the season where I miss one shot and they’ll come back and be like yeah, ‘Shoot the next one. Shoot the next one.’ I think it’s in those big moments and you need to knock one down it kind of reminds you of the times that they’ve had your back.”

(On shooting over 50% from 3-point range this season…)

“Yeah, obviously I joke about that, but I truly believe that. It’s a mindset I’m always going to have when I’m shooting. If I live up to it, it’s obviously perfect. It’s a really good percentage, but it’s always a mindset I’m going to have.”

(On what it does to the team when Irving gets going…)

“Yeah, I think it’s obviously great when you have two players like Luka [Dončić] and Kyrie [Irving] who can go off like that. When Kyrie [Irving] gets in the paint, his midrange, 3, getting to the basket, he can do it all. They’re going to have to make adjustments at some point and I think that’s when it goes back to the trust of him throwing the ball to us or doing whatever. When it’s times like that when they’re just letting him cook, like we just let him cook and watch.”

