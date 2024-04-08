The duality of the basketball commentator, showcased by Dante Exum

If you’re a Mavericks fan, you’ve undoubtedly seen Dante Exum’s game-tying shot against the Houston Rockets on Sunday about a hundred times. If not, or if you’re a basketball fan that wandered in here from different patches of the internet, you can watch it again.

It can be hard to hear the Mavericks broadcast crew over the roar of the crowd, so here’s some clearer audio provided by the Mavericks themselves on their Instagram account.

You’ll notice that’s Mavericks commentator Derek Harper yelling “got it!” right before Exum’s shot splashes through the net, sending the game into overtime and the American Airlines Center crowd into a frenzy. If you’re a veteran Mavericks fan, Harper calling shots is no surprise — it’s sort of become his running bit, having the supreme confidence that these Mavericks will make a big shot every time. He’s sort of like Paul Rudd in Anchorman, but that’s OK because the makes greatly overshadow the misses.

What’s even better than Harper and the rest of the broadcast crew’s call is contrasting that with the Houston broadcast team.

The defeatist “no way” versus the confident “got it!” is basically the yin and yang of basketball commentary. The two genders. Really, can you even blame the Rockets announce crew for sounding like the inevitable was happening after what the Mavericks and Luka Doncic did in Houston last week? That was when Doncic made an improbable scoop shot from damn near the three point line.

“Oh no.”

These are the words of men that know their fate, that have seen too much. Dallas has tortured Houston this week with basically the only two ways to completely deject a basketball fan base: a molly whopping and a ridiculous comeback, overtime win. A lot of sports fans debate which type of loss is worse — the horrid beat down or a heartbreaker. Rockets fans didn’t have to choose this past week, because the Mavericks promptly served them both.

Pour one out for the Rockets fan you might know, because it’s been a rough week for them. Or don’t. Kudos to both team’s announcers for properly conveying the moment to each of their fanbases. We wouldn’t want it any other way.