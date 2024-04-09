5 things to watch for when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Charlotte Hornets

After gutsy, harrowing wins in their last two games, the Dallas Mavericks (49-30) pack it up for a couple on the East Coast. The Mavericks will look to control things from the start when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (19-59), holders of the NBA’s second-worst record (tied with the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards), on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center.

The Hornets have lost five of their last six games and 10 of their last 12. Meanwhile, the Mavs are one of the hottest teams in the league, having rattled off wins in 12 of their last 14. The Los Angeles Lakers are the only team in the NBA that has matched the Mavericks in winning nine of their last 10.

The Mavs and the Hornets met for the first time way back on Nov. 5, ending in a 124-118 Dallas win. It’s a reminder that no outcome in the NBA is a sure thing, and I’m sure that’s something the coaching staff is harping on in preparation for what should be a very winnable game. At that time, P.J. Washington was still wearing the baby blue pinstripes (he was one of three Hornets to score 20 or more points in that one) and the Mavs were off to a hot start without playing much defense.

Oh, how things change. Here are three things to watch for when the Mavs face the Hornets in search of the two-game season sweep.

A little rest?

With Washington and fellow trade-deadline acquisition Daniel Gafford anchoring the new-and-improved Dallas defense (along with Derrick Jones Jr.), the Mavericks have an even greater ability to get out to a comfortable lead and keep it than they did last time around. It would be nice to get the stars a little rest toward the end of the game in Tuesday’s game, if possible. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving played 45 minutes apiece and combined for 85 points in Sunday’s 147-136 overtime win over Houston. Dončić was bleeding from both knees at the end of the game and Irving admitted to being exhausted in his postgame interview.

No Ball

LaMelo Ball scored 30 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range against the Mavs in the teams’ first meeting. Ball has been shut down for the season as of late January, though, after a right ankle injury that effectively ended the year for him.

That’s obviously one less scorer the Mavericks have to worry about, but again, it’s no reason to assume this one will be a laugher.

Just when you thought Charlotte had nothing to play for

You could say that the Hornets have nothing to play for at the end of the regular season, but they didn’t show any signs of giving in their last time out. Charlotte made it a close game in a 121-118 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who currently occupy third in the Western Conference and are just a game out of first place, on Monday.

All eight Hornets who entered the game scored in double figures in that close loss. Even former Maverick Davis Bertans had 12 points in 24 minutes. Their bench may be a little thin and they may be on the second night of a back-to-back, but that’s no reason to take the Hornets lightly. It should be more motivation for this Mavs team to jump on Charlotte early, play from ahead and set things up for the final three games of the regular season.

The Grant Williams of it all

Since being traded to Charlotte in the deal that brought Washington to the Mavericks, Grant Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He’s playing better than he did for Dallas to start the year, but he’s not lighting the world on fire. For reference, he averaged 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds with the Mavs.

Williams led Charlotte with 19 points and dished five assists in the loss to Oklahoma City. He’s averaging closer to 15 points and six boards over his last seven games. In recent games, he’s even been featured as a small-ball five in certain lineups.

His time in Dallas was a bit of a head-scratcher — he was a bit of a round peg trying to fit into a square hole, despite what appeared to be a ready-made spot in the Mavericks rotation for a player like Williams. It just didn’t work out, and the Mavericks brass wasted no time in moving on from Williams when that became clear.

The Mavs certainly don’t want to see him make his first couple 3-point attempts and catch fire, but even if he does produce something akin to a “revenge game,” if the Mavs defense can clamp down on rookie Brandon Miller as well as Tre Mann and Miles Bridges, they should be able to limit the damage.

He may draw the matchup defending Dončić, so it will be particularly interesting to see what the NBA’s leading scorer can do against his former teammate.

Housekeeping: Dončić’s technical foul total

Luka Dončić’s (DAL) technical foul at 0:01 of the 1st quarter on 4/7/24 (vs. HOU) has been rescinded upon league office review. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) April 8, 2024

Luka Dončić’s 15th technical foul of the season, called with one second left in the first quarter of the win over the Rockets, has been rescinded, the NBA announced Monday.

A player is suspended for a game following his 16th technical foul of the season, and the count does not carry over into the playoffs.