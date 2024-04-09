Mavericks vs Hornets Preview: Dallas visits Charlotte

The Dallas Mavericks (48-30) close out the regular season with three of their final four on the road. On Tuesday night, they play an early game against the Charlotte Hornets (19-59) that starts at 6:00 pm CST and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest. The Mavericks held off the Hornets way back in November, but the two teams have changed drastically since then. As we all know, Dallas traded Charlotte for forward P.J. Washington, sending Grant Williams and Seth Curry (and a future first-rounder) in the trade. Let’s get to the key things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets

Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets WHAT : Winning down the stretch run of the regular season

: Winning down the stretch run of the regular season WHERE: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center WHEN: 6:00 pm CST

6:00 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The Mavericks injury report looks pretty clean. Dereck Lively is still out. Josh Green’s been upgraded to doubtful as of this writing (10:45 am!). Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving do not appear on the report. There’s still time that could change, but this is a good sign Dallas knows they need to take this game seriously. The Hornets are missing a number of players: LaMelo Ball, who’s out for the year, along with Seth Curry and Mark Williams.

If you’ll recall last season, the Hornets effectively put the nail in the coffin for the 2022-23 season of the Dallas Mavericks. Those losses were brutal. Hopefully, Dallas can show up ready to play and close out a very bad team quickly. That would be great because Dallas heads to Miami after the game to play the Heat on Wednesday night.

Thanks for hanging out here at Mavs Moneyball. We didn;t cover the Rockets game like we wanted to and as we gear up for the playoffs, today may be more of the same. We’ll have our coverage though, don’t worry. Come join us after the game on the Pod Maverick YouTube channel. Go Mavs.