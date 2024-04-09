Kyrie Irving wins Player of the Week award

Kyrie Irving is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played April 1 through April 7, the NBA announced Monday morning.

Irving captured the honor after averaging 31.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, three assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot 52.4 percent from the floor, 40 percent from three, and 93.1 percent from the free throw line. The Mavericks went 3-1 in those games last week.

The final punctuation happened on Sunday, when Irving exploded for a season-high 48 points in the wild comeback victory against the Rockets. Those 48 points were the most Irving has scored in a Mavericks uniform since being traded to Dallas last year.

While the Mavericks haven’t climbed much higher in the Western Conference standings, Irving’s performance has helped the Mavericks solidify their spot in fifth, avoiding the play-in tournament and keep those teams at bay. The Mavericks are also sitting at 48 wins, and could get to the 50-win mark for only the second time in the last 10 years.

This is Irving’s first Player of the Week award since 2015, when Irving was on the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s also the second consecutive week a Maverick has won the award, with Luka Doncic winning it the previous week. A Maverick has won the award in four of the last seven weeks now, according to Mavericks PR.

Dallas starts their next week Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.