Mavericks vs Hornets Recap: 3 things as Dallas cruises past Charlotte in 130-104 blowout

The Dallas Mavericks easily dispatched the Charlotte Hornets 130-104 Tuesday night in Charlotte. Luka Doncic led the way with 39 points, setting a new Mavericks record for total points scored in a single season.

It was the Mavericks 15th win in their last 17 games, with one of the losses being to Oklahoma City with Doncic sitting out. The win secured the Mavericks 49th win of the season, almost assuredly guaranteeing them a 50-win season with three games left, one against Detroit.

Dallas started fast and never really relented. Doncic scored 21 points in the first quarter, a breathtaking display with multiple step-back threes. After the game was briefly tied at 11-11, Dallas went on a 13-0 run that eventually led to a 36-18 first quarter lead. The Mavericks had a double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

The only hiccup came toward the end of the third quarter, start of the fourth, where Dallas let its foot off the gas as Charlotte knocked the lead down to 11 points. Doncic checked back in, and put the Hornets to sleep after that, finding Daniel Gafford and Derrick Jones Jr. for rim-rocking dunks.

Gafford finished a perfect 12-of-12 from the floor and 26 points. Dallas dominated the paint and the boards against an undersized Charlotte team.

No rest for the Mavericks, as they stay on the East Coast and take on Miami on Wednesday.

Dallas exerted its will in the paint and on the boards

The Hornets aren’t a particularly big team, with backup center Nick Richards the only true center in the current playing rotation. Dallas took full advantage of that.

Daniel Gafford scored the aforementioned 26 points on a perfect 12-of-12 shooting, but also chipped in seven rebounds, two blocks, one steal, and one assist. Dallas had four of its five starters grab at least seven or more rebounds, and the Mavericks as a team outrebounded the Hornets 55-39

That size dominance extended to the paint as well, where Dallas had a 58-54 points in the paint advantage, although a lot of the Hornets paint points were scored well after the result was no longer in question.

Another MVP-like night for Luka

It’s hard to call this a statement game for Luka Doncic’s MVP candidacy, seeing how the Hornets stink something awful and have never been a competitive team at any point this season. Still, Doncic put on a show the best he could considering the circumstances, and made sure this Hornets game would not be a repeat of the disappointing Hornets games the Mavericks played in a year ago.

Doncic finished with 39 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and one block. He shot 13-of-25 from the floor and 8-of-17 from three. The three-ball was really working early, as Doncic canned multiple looks to get his 21 first quarter points. From there Doncic was in cruise control, although he did have to check back in during the fourth quarter as the Mavericks lead dwindled.

Beating the tar out of a crappy team isn’t going to win over any undecided voters, but Doncic continues to put his stamp on what might be the most brilliant individual season in Mavericks history. Doncic has wrapped up the scoring title, and against the Hornets set the single season points record in Mavericks history, passing Mark Aguirre’s 2330 points scored in the 1983-84 season.

Maxi Kleber is alive

The Mavericks backup big man has been much maligned by the Mavericks fan base over the years, as his deteriorating health and inconsistent play has caused concern for a team that relies so much on his versatile defense, but Maxi Kleber is looking as good as he’s looked all season right now.

Kleber had 10 points and six rebounds, all in the first half, while also playing great defense at the rim rotating over when needed and switching out onto the perimeter. Kleber’s counting stats don’t look impressive, but he has scored 10, nine, and seven points in the Mavericks last three games, which is a lot considering he averaged 2.2 per game in the month of March. Of course scoring is mostly a bonus when it comes to Kleber at this stage of his career, and the defense is what matters most.

Thankfully for the Mavericks, that defense has looked really good. You could squint and perhaps see the 2022 playoff version of Kleber on the floor tonight and in the last few games, looking spry and moving his feet well. Despite Dallas’ upgraded front court with Gafford and Dererck Lively, Kleber’s versatility will be needed come playoff time. Nice to see him looking closer to his old self as the regular season winds down.