ESPN Doubleheader: Nets at Sixers then Grizzlies at Warriors

It’s Wednesday in January, which means nationally televised games on ESPN. Tonight’s games could very well be excellent with a pair of choice matchups. First, the revived Brooklyn Nets head on the road to face their division rival in the Philadelphia 76ers. After that, we get a rematch of postseason foes in the Memphis Grizzlies facing off against the Golden State Warriors.

On paper, even despite injuries, these should be great games. Let’s take a look at the match ups.

Draftkings Odds: Nets at Sixers

Spread: Brooklyn +5 ; Philadelphia -5

O/U 225.5

Kevin Durant’s been out for some time for the Nets, but Brooklyn is riding a two game win streak. One might think the Sixers should be poised to run over the Nets considering Brooklyn’s lack of size, but Joel Embiid’s questionable status with a foot injury makes this game pretty up in the air.

Considering it’s a national tv game, I think Embiid plays, he’s a guy who very much wants to be in the MVP conversation and he needs to play more games. It’s a slightly risky play, but I’d have to take a long look at putting money on the Sixers at -5. If Embiid plays, that spread is likely to grow.

Draftkings Odds: Grizzlies at Warriors

Memphis +3.5; Warriors -3.5

O/U 245.5

Steven Adams is pretty important to what Memphis wants to do his missing time should gunk up a Memphis team that had been humming along on all cylinders. He sets great screens, rebound the ball well at both ends, and provides a toughness to back up their trash talk.

I heavily prefer the Warriors tonight as they love to stick it to the upstart Grizzlies. They play well at home (17-6) and lost a tough one to Brooklyn and they’re looking to bounce back. This strikes me as a wildly entertaining game where Golden State pulls away late, despite some of their recent struggles with defense.

