Mavericks vs Bulls Preview: Dallas tries to start a win streak when visiting Chicago

The Dallas Mavericks (36-28) end this short two-game road trip with a visit to play the Chicago Bulls (31-33) on Monday night. The Mavericks game starts at 7:00 pm CST and will be broadcast locally on WFAA, which is a nice change of pace for anyone without cable. The Mavericks have won two games and look to make it an actual win streak by defeating the Bulls. Chicago is coming off a loss to the Clippers but before that, they’d won three in a row. Let’s get to the main things:

The Mavericks have a clean injury report. I cannot remember the last time that was the case. The Bulls have a deeper injury report but it’s largely with guys who’ve been out for a while. Lonzo Ball is out for the year. Zach LaVine is out with some foot ailment. Patrick Williams is out for the year as well.

We’re at the point in the season where every game has increased stakes. Given the schedule after this contest, this would be a very good game to win. Dallas needs to pad their win total some and have less pressure in the games after this. Obviously, we’d like Dallas to win all of their games, but this is one game they should win. But every time I say that, the Mavericks get whacked. Here’s to hoping the Mavericks actually take care of business early.

