Quote board: “We have more work to do”

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Golden State Warriors at home Wednesday night, winning 109-99. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd as well as players Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, and Daniel Gafford took time to speak with the media. Here’s what they had to say:

Jason Kidd

(On the injury to Mavericks guard Luka Dončić...)

“We’ll see. I know he left the game with a sore hamstring. We’ll have a better answer tomorrow.”

(On whether or not Mavericks guard Luka Dončić is traveling to Oklahoma City for the game tomorrow night...)

“We’ll have a better answer tomorrow. We’ll see. This is a fluid thing. This is being talked about now. We’ll find out here in a couple minutes if he’s going or not.”

(On what bothered Mavericks guard Luka Dončić injury-wise during the game...)

“He gave me the signal that his hammy was tight, so we took him out.”

(On the team’s defense tonight, specifically Mavericks center Daniel Gafford...)

“It was a great test for our defense tonight. We had some great looks on the offensive end that just didn’t go down for us, but this was, again, something that we did in Chicago in the second quarter; we didn’t score the ball, but we kept playing defense and I thought our defense was great. As you brought up, [Daniel] Gafford had seven blocks tonight, and was really big for us to keep the lead but also just to protect the paint — which he’s been doing at a high rate for us right now.”

(On Mavericks center Daniel Gafford’s ability to finish...)

“Yeah, he’s playing great. He’s got great hands. Luka [Dončić], Kai (Kyrie Irving) — guys are looking for him. And his ability to finish over people, too. It’s not just everyone and (him) by himself. I think just being able to take the physicality and being able to finish layups and also dunks, is big. He’s on a streak right now and we’re going to need that again tomorrow.”

(On collecting 30 assists on 44 baskets...)

“It was old-school basketball, 2s. I think we had over 60 points in the paint. I thought, again, being able to pivot from we got great looks at 3s and not just settling. We could have been stubborn tonight to prove that we’re going to make 3s, but I thought the guys — Josh [Green] being able to turn down open 3s and get to the rim was big for us to keep the lead but also just show we’re growing as a team. We recognize if something isn’t working for us, to be able to pivot and get to the paint and get to the rim.”

(On whether the team would have won earlier this season with a shooting night like tonight...)

“I don’t think so. I think a couple things: we would have been stubborn to shoot 3s and then also our defense would not have been up to par. Again, I said this earlier, I think P.J. [Washington Jr.] is playing at a high, high level for us on both ends. He doesn’t let the 3s or missed shots affect him; he competes on the other end. That’s what we need.”

Kyrie Irving

(On the ball movement tonight…)

“Thirty assists is a true sign the ball had energy and we were all making the right plays and wanting to see each other do well. Not saying we don’t have that any other night, but it just felt good to get everybody some points and get out in transition and get some easy ones [baskets].”

(On Mavericks center Daniel Gafford’s play on the offensive end right now…)

“He’s spectacular. He’s making our jobs as point guards a lot easier, just setting great screens and getting out early, and putting pressure on the rim. When you have that opportunity, having a big that’s playing that well, shooting a high percentage … Even D-Live [Dereck Lively II] coming back, opens up a lot of opportunities for our shooters on that weak side. Grateful for them.”

(On his current state of mind the way the team is playing…)

“We have more work to do. That’s the mentality, just more work to do. Take it one game at a time and continue to put some quality quarters together. Not allowing plays out there to discourage us or get us down emotionally. Just putting the mission in front of ourselves and working towards that.”

(On his role as a veteran and leader on the team…)

“We could sit up here at times and give you guys the fluff, but I think you’re noticing a team – not just myself – but others around me who take accountability, who want to play well, who want to sacrifice for the team. Some nights it’s going to look great, and some nights it’s not going to look perfect. That’s what we’re learning through adversity right now, or the adversity that we faced previous games against teams that were kicking our ass, to be honest with you. It just matters that we have that trust down the stretch. Also, we’re playing those first three quarters – if we give a team confidence against us, they’re going to knock down shots. I think we’re starting off the game with a physicality and also a mentality that we’re getting ready for something bigger. And we don’t have to tell the world about it, but we just know we have to take care of our in-house stuff and let the game play out. We’ve got some special players that are playing at a very high level, having historic seasons, so we just want to continue to give each other confidence and encouragement. When things look a little haywire, we just have to settle in. And that’s where my job comes in to have that poise, stay poised, and continue to relay that to my teammates the best I can. Because sometimes I can get a little out there too and emotional, so they’ve got to reel me in. That’s part of being on a great team.”

Josh Green

(On what it does for the Mavericks defense having a guy like Mavericks center Daniel Gafford recording seven blocks tonight…)

“Seven? [That’s] very impressive. I had no idea. That’s very impressive. It’s a huge rim presence with D-Live (Dereck Lively II) and Gaff (Daniel Gafford). It’s scary. It’s hard to finish over them.”

(On how the offense got going tonight…)

“I think we’re really trusting each other. I think that’s been a big emphasis for us in these last couple of weeks, being able to trust in one another. I think the whole team’s making sacrifices. I think it’s showing in the last five games it’s been.”

(On if he was asked at the beginning of the season if the team could win a game starting 1-17 on three-pointers like they did tonight…)

“I mean, I don’t think I look at it like a knock. If anything, I take it away as a positive. If we’re up, with only hitting one three. So, at the end of the day, we didn’t shoot the ball well, but with the fact that we are defending, and we are still in the lead, I think that says more about our team. It shows that we’re a dangerous team because once our threes are hitting, I think we’re top-three in the league in threes or something like that. Once our threes start hutting, I think that’s a big bonus. I think these types of games are going to help us.”

Daniel Gafford

(On what he was seeing out there from an offensive standpoint…)

“Pretty much, they were throwing everything at us. At the end of the day, [it] the usual doubles on Luka [Dončić] and Kai (Kyrie Irving) and then just rotate just cut off the middle. There were a lot of corner threes that we got off for sure tonight just because of how the defense was aligned and how defensively set they were. That’s pretty much it and we didn’t see anything too different from what I’ve seen on a night-to-night basis.”

(On if it’s hard playing against a team with two starters out like tonight with the Warriors with guard Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out…)

“Yes, if you play down to just like the level of competition at the end of the day. Two of their star players were out and with them, it’s just the next man up. At the end of the day, you just have to get over that hump where it’s like, ‘they’ve got their two best players out, now we can go just ease by.’ Those guys are still NBA players, and they are going to go out there and play at 110-percent.”

(On if he is ever going to miss a shot ever again…)

“I don’t know but I’m not going to jinx myself, though. Just come out and like I always say, my philosophy is just to be consistent and at the end of the day, just have fun with the game.”

(On how conscious he is of the current historic streak he is on with 33 consecutive made field goals, inching closer to Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 35…)

“At some point, it was like that. But I try to tell myself not to worry about it because if I do it, that’s good and I’m going to celebrate it of course but at the of the day, I just want to come out and win games. I’ll worry about the record after, for sure.”

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Pocketcasts, YouTube, YouTube Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, YouTube Live recordings, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.