Mavs Odds: How to bet the matinee as the champion Denver Nuggets visit the American Airline Center

The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets (47-20, 20-14 away) sit atop the Western Conference and are vying for their sixth straight road win as they visit the Dallas Mavericks. This nationally televised matchup is just the sort of signature win the Mavs are looking for as it would a long way to clearing out the remaining vibes from the post All Star break skid. As Luka Doncic is listed as questionable at the time of this writing, we will approach this game on the assumption he will play but beware that everything changes if he is announced as out as a gametime decision. With that disclaimer, let’s scan the lines and props for value.

Game Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks | March 17th, 2024, 2:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Nuggets -3 (-110)

O/U 225.5

Mavs ML: +124

Odds up to date as of 12:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

Michael Porter Jr. ov 22.5 Points + Rebounds (-125)

Kyrie Irving over 4.5 Assists (-120)

MPJ has a slight lean to the road split on his rebounding number and outside of a couple of stinkers against the Warriors and Bucks - he has been scoring well on the road for a while now. If he is on, this should cruise to a green checkmark rather comfortably.

Covering a team and watching just about every game is a different betting experience than handicapping a team you are not closely following. Part of the upside with this closer view is the ability to have light bulb moments throughout the season. In that vein, even before the Doncic hamstring issue it had felt like Irvings connection with his teammates (including the new additions) snapped back into place. On the off chance Luka is unable to go or his day is cut short, this should hit easily. Even if #77 sticks around as Maverick fans hope, this prop feels like a good read. Take over 4.5 assists for Irving.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic over 51.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-130)

This is the third meeting between these two teams. Denver is looking for their third win and if pressed to give a side lean, take the Nuggets. Yet a more Dallas centric Play of the Day is tracking Luka’s return from a brief respite to resume his strong showings against Denver. In the two previous losses, the PRA totals of 52 and 57 both came on the road. Here we get Luka at 51.5 needing 52 with the backing of a home crowd and his desire to put on a show for the ABC cameras. Book it.