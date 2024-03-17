Reacting to Kyrie Irving’s buzzer-beating game-winner against the Denver Nuggets

After Dallas and Denver took turns trading blows down the stretch of what was a highly competitive matchup, the Mavericks found themselves in possession of the ball with 2.8 seconds on the clock, a tie game, and a chance to win.

First, let’s take a look at the Doncic three that tied up the game and set the table for the buzzer-beater.

Dallas had let a double-digit lead slip away and the Nugget’s Jamal Murray had just nailed a cold-blooded three to put Denver ahead. Undaunted, Luka hit right back, leveling the game at 105. A missed Murray jumper later, and Dallas had the ball called a timeout, setting up the brilliance from Irving.

In years past, Mavs fans have begged, and pleaded for any kind of out-of-timeout play at the end of games that wasn’t just a Luka step-back three. This was certainly something different. It didn’t exactly generate an easy look, but it got the ball into the hands of one of the best playmakers in the league, and sometimes that’s all you need. Kyrie did the rest. Drifting, left-handed, hook shot over Nikola Jokic to win the game. Beautiful.

Luka Doncic could hardly believe what he’d seen.

Luka Doncic's reaction to Kyrie Irving's INSANE game winner pic.twitter.com/5fBSLj0wmf https://t.co/NloGNgH5fU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024

Fellow point guards Damian Lillard and Jalen Brunson also gave Irving his flowers.

Kyrie that is sooooooo tough — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) March 17, 2024

Kyrie the most skilled mf ever bra… — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 17, 2024

It was a huge shot that gave Dallas an even bigger win as they move into seventh in the West and a statistical tie with the Sacramento Kings for the sixth and final non-play-in post season slot. A kings team who, by the way, Dallas plays in back-to-back games next week. Big times ahead, but savor this one for now. It was an all-timer.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Pocketcasts, YouTube, YouTube Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, YouTube Live recordings, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.