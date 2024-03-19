Mavericks vs Spurs Preview: Dallas heads to San Antonio for the last time

The Dallas Mavericks (39-29) head out on the road to play the San Antonio Spurs (15-53) on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest and start a bit earlier than most Dallas fans are used to at 7:00 pm. Dallas hopes to continue winning after sealing a season-defining win against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon. The Spurs are coming off an epic overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as well. Let’s get to the key things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs WHAT : Trying to snap the five-game Denver road winning streak

: Trying to snap the five-game Denver road winning streak WHERE: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas WHEN: 7:00pm CST

7:00pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report is mostly clean for the Mavericks: Luka Doncic and Dante Exum are each probable. Josh Green will miss his second straight game after suffering an ankle injury Friday. The only Spurs player I recognize on the injury report is Zach Collins, who is missing the game with a concussion.

This game strikes me as one of the ultimate trap games on the Dallas schedule. Coming off a massive win, Dallas is playing a team they’ve handled three times. Hopefully, head coach Jason Kidd will have the players locked in (lol).

