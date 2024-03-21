Mavericks vs Jazz Preview: Dallas hosts Utah in part one of a home-and-home series

The Dallas Mavericks (40-29) host the Utah Jazz (29-40) in the first in a set of games the two teams have against one another. Dallas is riding a two-game win streak (by the thinnest of margins), while the Jazz have lost three in a row. A lot is riding on Dallas continuing to win if they want any chance of escaping the NBA Play-In tournament. They nearly had a letdown against the Spurs, so let’s hope they’re awake for this one. Here’s the things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz WHAT : Getting a third straight win

: Getting a third straight win WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas WHEN: 7:30pm CST

7:30pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

On the injury report, Dallas is without Josh Green still. The Jazz will play without John Collins and Jordan Clarkson.

The Mavericks have won their first two contests against the Jazz by a combined 87 points. One would hope they come ready to play in this game and the one coming up on Monday. And did you notice how Dallas has Friday, Saturday, and Sunday off? Let’s hope Dallas isn’t looking too far ahead.

If you missed any of the site content today, there’s some great work up. There’s a comparison of Dallas players to X-Men, there’s the game preview, there’s the betting post, and Mette’s very good column about Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Go read them all.

We’ll be back after the game with the usual array of work. Thanks so much for spending your evening with us here at Mavs Moneyball. Go Mavs.