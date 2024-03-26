Mavericks vs Kings Preview: The postseason might come down to this game

The Dallas Mavericks (42-29) continue their road trip with a game in northern California against the Sacramento Kings. The game starts at 9:00 pm CST and will be broadcast on TNT. Now head back to the first sentence. Do you see how the records are the same? The Kings, at the moment at least, have the inside track on the Mavericks with the tiebreaker, since they’ve won the first two contests. This is the first of two straight games for Dallas in Sacramento (with a Wednesday-Thursday break), so the importance of these two games for a team trying to avoid the play-in cannot be understated. Let’s get to the key things for this game:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings WHAT : Getting a five-straight win

: Getting a five-straight win WHERE: Golden One Center, Sacramento, California

Golden One Center, Sacramento, California WHEN: 9:00pm CST

9:00pm CST HOW: TNT

The injury report is a bit anxiety-inducing for the Mavericks, with Luka Doncic currently on the injury report with an Achilles injury and is listed as questionable. I think he plays, this game is too important. Maxi Kleber is also on the injury report but he played last night despite the knee discomfort. Josh Green is also missing the game with his ankle injury. For the Kings, Kevin Huerter is missing the game with a shoulder dislocation (ouch). Trey Lyles is also out with a knee sprain.

Both the Kings AND Dallas are on the second night of a back-to-back, so being tired isn’t be a great excuse. I think the Kings have played five games in seven nights while Dallas got three days off before playing the Jazz last night. Let’s just hope the Mavericks come out with some actual focus, they’ve been playing great basketball despite some slow starts. Thanks so much for hanging out at Mavs Moneyball. Go Mavs.