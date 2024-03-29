Mavericks vs Kings Preview: Time for Dallas to go and take it

The Dallas Mavericks (43-29) play the Sacramento Kings (42-30) Friday night, the second in a pair of match ups between the two playoff-hopeful teams. The game starts at 9:00 pm local for Dallas fans and is on NBAtv. This game is massive, as was the contest on Tuesday. If Dallas wins the contest, it’s a season split between the two teams, and the tiebreaker, if the two teams were to finish with the same record, is the conference record. With so few games remaining in the regular season, every game has extra emphasis with so many teams so close in the standings. Let’s get on to the key things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings WHAT : Time to move up further in the Western Conference standings

: Time to move up further in the Western Conference standings WHERE: Golden One Center, Sacramento, California

Golden One Center, Sacramento, California WHEN: 9:00 pm CST

9:00 pm CST HOW: TNT

Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber are listed as questionable as of this writing, but both seem a pretty good bet to play given the significance of the game. Josh Green is out with his sprained ankle.

The Kings will be without Kevin Huerter for the rest of the season as he will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Trey Lyles will also miss the game due to injury.

As mentioned, this game matters a LOT. It feels silly that one game in an 82-game season should have overinflated importance, but given the state of the packed Western Conference playoff race, this game really is as important as it feels right now.

Thanks for hanging out here at Mavs Moneyball, please head back to the main page and see what we’ve written the past few days. After the game we’ll have the usual content (I’m on the recap, get ready for a million words!) and we’d be grateful if you read that as well. Also consider joining our postgame podcast on YouTube. See you after the game, go Mavs!