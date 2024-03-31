Mavericks vs Rockets Preview: Dallas heads south to face red-hot Houston

The Dallas Mavericks (44-29) stay on the road Sunday night, playing the Houston Rockets (38-35) in Houston. The game starts at 6:00 pm CST and is on Bally Sports Southwest. After six straight wins against quality opponents, one would think the Dallas Mavericks would be able to cruise down the stretch against lottery-quality opponents. That would be an incorrect assumption for the Sunday night game though, as the 11th-seeded Houston Rockets are also the winners of 11 straight games as they’re on absolute fire heading down the stretch run of the NBA season. Let’s get to the key things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets WHAT : Lengthy road trip for Dallas continues

: Lengthy road trip for Dallas continues WHERE: Toyoda Center, Houston, Texas

Toyoda Center, Houston, Texas WHEN: 6:00 pm CST

6:00 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report is straight forward for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is questionable with an ankle injury and Josh Green is out with an ankle injury. The Rockets are missing some well-known players (Steven Adams, Alperen Sengun, as well as Tari Eason). but those players haven’t been part of the recent win streak.

The rest of the Mavericks schedule LOOKS easy, but it’s mostly a lie. The Rockets and the Golden State Warriors make up four of the next five games for the Mavericks and each wants to make the Play-In. There are not easy games on the schedule. The Rockets are a WILDLY athletic team right now and Dallas needs to play with caution and force and should look to use the exuberance of the Rockets against them.

Thanks for hanging out with us tonight. After the game we should have our usual posts as well as Josh and myself podcasting for Pod Maverick. If there’s anything yall need, please let me know. Let’s hope the Mavericks play with purpose tonight. Go Mavs.