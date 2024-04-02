The Dallas Mavericks (46-29) play another game on this never-ending road trip, facing off against the Golden State Warriors (40-34) on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The game is a nationally televised game on TNT and starts at 9:00 pm CST. The Mavericks are streaking and if they want any hope of climbing higher in the West, they need to keep winning. The Warriors are fighting for a Play-In spot and can’t afford losses as the Houston Rockets continue to nip at their heels. Let’s get to the key things in the game:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors WHAT : Lengthy road trip for Dallas continues

: Lengthy road trip for Dallas continues WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California WHEN: 9:00 pm CST

9:00 pm CST HOW: TNT

The injury report for Dallas is one iffy spot for the Mavericks. Dereck Lively is out and may be out for as many as two weeks according to Jason Kidd. Josh Green is still out with his ankle injury. The Warriors have Jonathan Kuminga listed as questionable, but I suspect he plays. Klay Thompson is listed as probable.

This is a must-win for the Warriors. Dallas could use the victory. This game should largely be a matter of focus; Dallas is the better team even down a man in Lively. They could take control of this game early and put Golden State out to pasture with plenty of time left. There are many other Mavericks games this week after all.

Thanks for hanging out with us. These late games suck though. At least it’s on national TV, so we can hear the TNT guys tell us how Luka needs to pass the ball more. We’ll have the usual stuff after the game and into tomorrow, including the podcasts. We appreciate you stopping by, go Mavs.